Vanderbilt Baseball's Tuesday Game Canceled Due To Severe Weather
The Commodores were scheduled to take on the Purple Aces at Hawkins Field in Nashville.
No. 18 Vanderbilt returns to Nashville this week after losing two straight in California over the weekend. The Commodores were looking forward to hosting the Evansville Purple Aces on Tuesday, however due to severe weather the game has been canceled.
Temperatures are projected to fall into the high 60's with thunderstorms and winds as high as 22 miles per hour in the forecast beginning around 5 p.m. CT.
The Commodores are still scheduled to take on St. Bonaventure at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5.
Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule
February
- Feb. 14 - vs. Grand Canyon (MLB Desert Invitational) - W 4-3
- Feb. 15 - vs. Nebraska (MLB Desert Invitational) - L 4-6
- Feb. 16 - vs. UC Irvine (MLB Desert Invitational) - W 9-8
- Feb. 17 - vs. Air Force - W 3-1
- Feb. 18 - vs. Air Force - W 5-2
- Feb. 21 - vs. Saint Mary's - W 11-4
- Feb. 22 - vs. Saint Mary's - W 13-7
- Feb. 23 - vs. Saint Mary's - W 10-0
- Feb. 25 - vs. Tennessee Tech - W 16-3
- Feb. 28 - vs. UCLA (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - W 8-3
March
- March 1 - vs. USC (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - L 1-3
- March 2 - vs. UConn (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - L 2-6
- March 4 - vs. Evansville - Canceled
- March 5 - vs. St. Bonaventure - 4:30 p.m.
- March 7 - vs. Xavier - 4:30 p.m.
- March 8 - vs. Xavier - 2 p.m.
- March 9 - vs. Xavier - 1 p.m.
- March 11 - vs. Valparaiso - 4:30 p.m.
- March 14 - at Auburn - 6 p.m.
- March 15 - at Auburn - 6 p.m.
- March 16 - at Auburn - 2 p.m.
- March 18 - vs. Belmont - 6 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Texas A&M - 6 p.m.
- March 21 - vs. Texas A&M - 6 p.m.
- March 22 - vs Texas A&M - 2 p.m.
- March 25 - vs. Eastern Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- March 28 - vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m.
- March 29 - vs. Arkansas - 2 p.m.
- March 30 vs. Arkansas - 1 p.m.
April
- April 1 - vs. Western Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- April 4 - at Florida - 5:30 p.m.
- April 5 - at Florida - 3 p.m.
- April 6 - at Florida - 11 a.m.
- April 8 - vs. Dayton - 6 p.m.
- April 11 - at Oklahoma - 7 p.m.
- April 12 - at Oklahoma - 4 p.m.
- April 13 - at Oklahoma - 2 p.m.
- April 15 - vs Lipscomb - 6 p.m.
- April 17 - vs. Georgia - 6 p.m.
- April 18 - vs. Georgia - 6 p.m.
- April 19 - vs. Georgia - 2 p.m.
- April 22 - vs. Middle Tennessee State University - 6 p.m.
- April 25 - at Ole Miss - 6:30 p.m.
- April 26 - at Ole Miss - 5 p.m.
- April 27 - at Ole Miss - 1:30 p.m.
- April 29 - vs. Indiana State.- 6 p.m.
May
- May 2 - vs. Alabama - 6 p.m.
- May 3- vs. Alabama - 2 p.m.
- May 4 - vs Alabama - 3 p.m.
- May 6 - at Louisville - 5 p.m.
- May 9 - at Tennessee - 4:30 p.m.
- May 10 - at Tennessee - 4 p.m.
- May 11 - at Tennessee - 2 p.m.
- May 15 - vs. Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- May 16 - vs. Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- May - vs. Kentucky - 2 p.m.
