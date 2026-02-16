Vanderbilt Baseball's Weekend in Arlington Wasn't All Bad Despite Record; Column

With the context of the history within this program, the way Vanderbilt has performed in this event over the years and all that it aspires to, the weekend in which it had in Arlington isn’t exactly a success.

Saying that it was would almost be an insult to the program that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin has built. This group consistently wants to contend for national titles. It has a coach that will be viewed as one of the greatest ever in his profession by the time it’s all said and done. 1-2 isn’t good enough when considering those things. Particularly when one of the three losses comes via the run rule in an 11-1 game that seemingly killed all the momentum that Vanderbilt built on Saturday in a blowout win over Texas Tech.

Knowing Corbin–and what’s made him successful over the years–is knowing that he was inevitably pissed as he walked through the Globe Life Field halls for the final time of the weekend on Sunday afternoon. Once Corbin can flush this, though, he’ll likely view this as part of the nature of this thing and its ups and downs.

As disastrous as merely the results would indicate, this doesn’t feel like a disaster.

This was a weekend in which Vanderbilt fell short of the standards that it’s set for itself. It also demonstrated that it has more than enough to transcend its back-end top 25 ranking and No. 8 finish in the SEC’s preseason poll.

Vanderbilt had three outings from its starting pitchers that indicated it could have a group of weekend starters that lines up with a lot of the league’s best rotations. It appears as if it has something in transfer outfielder Logan Johnstone. Perhaps most significantly, it backed up what those inside of this program believe will happen this spring.

In an MLB ballpark, Vanderbilt hit nine home runs this weekend.

For as good as Corbin’s program was in 2025–it secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and won the SEC Tournament in Hoover–it always appeared to have a small margin for error because of its lack of power. Corbin predicted in the preseason that his team’s power output would be significantly improved, yet it was still always one of the least consistent in the SEC.

This may be different, though. None of Vanderbilt’s home runs were cheap and most came from its usual suspects. Brodie Johnston hit three. Colin Barczi hit three. Johnstone hit one. Starting shortstop Ryker Waite hit one. Expecting Johnston and Barczi to hit three homers each every weekend is unrealistic, but their production over the weekend indicated that each of them may have turned a corner in a way.

“You’re getting that type of home run length from several people in the lineup, which is good because I know that’s been a little bit of a question,” Corbin said to the group of media that was on hand on Saturday. “It’s a big ballpark, too, so you’ve got to hit the ball hard.”

With the power production came a bit of volatility, though. Vanderbilt struck out 14, 13 and nine times over the weekend and demonstrated that it had to trade some of its traditional situational hitting for lift. It’s too early to make a determination as to whether that’s a long-term thing or whether it’s just what Vanderbilt did over the weekend.

What Corbin does appear to be ready to make a declaration about is Johnston and his supposedly-improved ability as a complete hitter. Johnston has always had the prettiest barrels on Vanderbilt’s roster and has the potential to be an elite defender at third base. The question of plate discipline has always loomed, though. Perhaps there’s been a corner of sorts turned in that way.

“He’s really improved from the standpoint of decision making,” Corbin told World Baseball Network. “That’s the one thing if you look at him from last year to this year, it’s a big difference.”

The indication in the preseason was that Vanderbilt’s offense as a whole had the ability to be significantly improved as a result of the general wealth of talent and depth it had up and down the order. Perhaps it was volatile in Arlington at times, but it doesn’t appear as if if there’s any reason to think that it hasn’t taken a step forward.