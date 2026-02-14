Takeaways From Vanderbilt Baseball’s 13-3 Run Rule Win Over Texas Tech 

After its tightly contested loss to TCU on Friday, Vanderbilt Baseball bounced back in a big way, defeating Texas Tech 13-3 in eight innings Saturday for its first win of the season.

It was an impressive showing in many ways for the Commodores, who broke out offensively with an eight-run fourth inning. While Colin Barczi stole the spotlight on Opening Day, Saturday’s breakout came from a different cast. Brodie Johnston — who also homered Friday — Braden Holcomb, and Ryker Waite powered the offensive surge, and Vanderbilt’s depth was on full display.

A get-right game is exactly what the doctor ordered for Tim Corbin’s squad, and now tomorrow it will look to escape the weekend with a winning record before its home opener on Tuesday.

Here are some key takeaways from Vanderbilt’s first win of the season:

Austin Nye looks SEC-Ready

After a standout freshman campaign in which he pitched to a 3.55 ERA across 15 starts mostly in the midweek role, Austin Nye returned to mound and showcased why he’s already being discussed in MLB Draft circles despite not being eligible until 2027. Battling through two uncharacteristic throwing errors in the first inning, Nye allowed only one unearned run over four innings of work. The right-hander touched 98 MPH and averaged 20 inches of induced vertical break — metrics of an elite fastball from a high arm slot.

The success of Nye’s breaking balls was the biggest development of the afternoon, though. Nye threw 19 curveballs Saturday, generating 12 called strikes or swings and misses, and mixed in a sharper slider that produced three whiffs on five swings. While he leaned heavily on his fastball/changeup combination a year ago, he showed the makings of a more complete SEC starter on Saturday.

So far, So Good for Jason Esposito

If there were any lingering questions from last season about Vanderbilt’s offensive firepower, they didn’t last very long.

After Barczi’s three home runs on opening day, Johnston and Holcomb led the way on Saturday, combining for seven RBIs, four extra base hits and three home runs. If they can continue to hit for power, that group has the potential to form a formidable offensive trio in the middle of the Commodore lineup. Though in a small sample, Johnston’s plate approach appears to have improved from a year ago, while Barczi and Holcomb have seemingly made adjustments which will allow them to access more of their pull-side power.

Brodie Johnston does it again — a mammoth shot to left, his second homer in a row and third in two games.



Vanderbilt is up to eight in 17 innings, playing in a Major League Ballpark.



Some start for this offense under Jason Esposito.

Vanderbilt hasn’t just hit for power — it swung and missed only 12 times against Texas Tech and consistently controlled at-bats. Under first-year hitting coach Jason Esposito, the lineup looks more ready to attack and more disciplined in its swing decisions. Small sample size or not, this group looks capable of doing far mor damage than last year’s iteration. If that’s the case, Vanderbilt’s ceiling may be higher than initially predicted.

Tim Corbin has his Shortstop

One of the biggest questions heading into the Spring was who Vanderbilt’s shortstop would be by the time SEC play came around. Two games in, Ryker Waite is making a convincing case.

After a breakout summer on the Cape and a strong Fall, Waite recorded his first hit of his collegiate career Saturday — a deep home run to right-center field that extended Vanderbilt’s lead fourth inning. Despite his smaller frame, Waite is more than just a singles hitter, and he showed the hidden pop in his bat against Texas Tech.

Defensively, the skills have always been there. On Opening Day, he made a highlight-reel grab on a line drive and then followed it up Saturday with multiple slick plays ranging to his right. Waite also showed off his arm strength n a tough double play turn in the fifth inning. Like Jonathan Vastine before him, Waite profiles as a true plus defender at shortstop, and now he’s adding offensive upside to the résumé.

WHAT A SNAG 🤯



Ryker Waite flashes leather and makes a huge defensive grab for Vandy 👏#CollegeBaseballSeries | @CBS_Arlington | @VandyBoys



Ryker Waite flashes leather and makes a huge defensive grab for Vandy

Young Arms Flash Bullpen Depth

Saturday also provided a glimpse of Vanderbilt’s future.

On top of Waite recording his first collegiate hit Saturday, freshmen Tyler Baird and Wyatt Nadeau made their own debuts, each pitching an inning in relief,

Nadeau delivered a clean 1-2-3 inning, touching 98 MPH on his cut-ride fastball, and flashing a sharp, death ball slider with negative five inches of IVB at 89 MPH. If Saturday’s outing was any indication, Nadeau has the chance to carve out a high-leverage role in Vanderbilts bullpen rather quickly. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him closing games at some point this Spring.

It’s a 1-2-3 inning for Wyatt Nadeau in his first collegiate outing.



Fastball touched 98 and that slider is filthy — a “death ball” shape with negative 5 inches of vertical break at 89 MPH.



He’s going to impress a lot of people this spring.



He's going to impress a lot of people this spring.

Baird faced more traffic, walking two but escaping a bases-loaded jam with composure, allowing only one run. The North Carolina native showcased his smooth delivery and heavy sinker, but command will determine how quickly he earns trust in tight spots.

Vanderbilt plays its third and final game of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CST against Oklahoma State.