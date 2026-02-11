Vanderbilt Baseball Notebook: Barczi Breakout? A Rotation. Miller Green Injury

NASHVILLE—Is that guy wearing all-black and a headband Colin Barczi? Turns out it is.

As Barczi walked into Vanderbilt’s “Trophy Room”--which is more like a hallway than an actual room–on Wednesday, it appeared as if he was a different guy than he had been previously. Barczi was bigger, walked with a different level of swagger and looked like a borderline pro rather than a wide-eyed college kid.

If the buzz surrounding Vanderbilt’s program these days is any indication, it appears as if Barczi’s fall and winter practice sessions indicate something similar about him.

“He's just a better hitter,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in regard to Barczi. “He's just a better offensive player all the way around.”

The indication is that Barczi has unlocked a different level of power than he’s untapped to hit his first 10 career home runs. The indication is that most around Vanderbilt’s program appear to have the idea in mind that their catcher will transcend his career total in home runs this season.

Corbin says the Vanderbilt catcher is “moving better offensively in the batters box, moving better, moving more efficiently.” Perhaps Barczi’s improved mechanics as well as the added weight to his frame–which Corbin attributes partly to Barczi staying on Vanderbilt’s campus throughout the summer–could be the difference between him being good and a player that’s remembered around these parts for a long time.

“I've tried to improve every part of my game. Power, hitting has been a big focus. Getting Espo here has helped me a ton,” Barczi said. “Just a new approach. Just, being earlier, being more on time and then getting into my legs better. It's definitely helped a ton, getting backspin to the left side.”

Barczi says Vanderbilt hitting coach Jason Esposito has gotten him “more athletic” in the batters’ box and has begun to use his legs better while in the box. Esposito and Barczi have worked together on improving his approach, as well. Defensively, Barczi appears to believe he’s been aided by the presence of new quality control coach Tyler Herb–who has worked with catchers.

The Vanderbilt catcher was among its best offensive players a season ago, but he appears to have a chance to take a step into becoming a truly elite backstop in 2026.

Vanderbilt’s rotation is set

Vanderbilt will throw Connor Fennell on Friday against TCU, Austin Nye on Saturday against Texas Tech and Georgia transfer Nate Taylor on Sunday against Oklahoma State, Corbin said on Wednesday.

https://x.com/joey_dwy/status/2021653761891189172?s=20

Miller Green’s availability

Corbin says the Vanderbilt reliever doesn’t have a “long-term” issue, but his status for Vanderbilt’s trip to Arlington appears to be up for interpretation.

Green had a 3.80 ERA in his sophomore season after becoming a reliable reliever in his freshman season. The lefty gives Vanderbilt a needed look a bullpen that doesn’t have all that many southpaws, but he’s in need of a bounceback after he lost some momentum late last season.

It appears as if Green’s junior season may be off to a slow start.

“We slowed him down at the beginning of the week, so we'll see how he unfolds the next couple of days in terms of throwing,” Corbin said. “I think with not just Miller, but any of these guys, if there's any setback at all, then we're more precautionary than anything else.”

Vanderbilt may have to turn to a few unproven arms and contributors over the course of its weekend in Arlington.