Vanderbilt Baseball Season now on hold till March 30

Along with the cancellation of the remainder of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament this weekend here in Nashville, the SEC office announced that the college baseball season and all other on-campus athletic events for league member teams will be suspended until March, 30 when a decision will be made as to what will happen with the rest of their seasons will be made at that time.

According to the limited statement from the SEC, teams and individuals participating in NCAA sanctioned events, such as the upcoming NCAA Tournament, should it occur will be allowed to participate in those events.

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

What this means is that the Vanderbilt baseball home series against Kentucky is now postponed, and likely could be canceled moving forward along with the rest of the season which at this point, is also up in the air.

To say the least, the next few weeks and months will be a wait-and-see affair as it pertains to sports.

If you are a sports fan, you might want to look into NASCAR since that might be the only sport still standing in the coming days.