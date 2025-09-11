Vanderbilt Baseball to Play in Las Vegas Class: The Anchor
Vanderbilt baseball got some more scheduling news Wednesday evening.
The Commodores will be one of four teams to play in the Las Vegas Classic, alongside UC Irvine, Oregon and Arizona. The event is a three-day event where teams rotate playing each other from February 27 to March 1.
The Commodores will take on UC Irvine Friday afternoon of Feb. 27. The next day, they will take Arizona in the night cap before facing Oregon on the afternoon of March 1.
“We are excited to be going into year three of the Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic, ” said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. “This year’s event again brings four of the country’s top teams to compete in the beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark, and with great partners like the Las Vegas Aviators and the Live Like Lou Foundation, this event is shaping up to be the best one yet!”
In addition to the baseball that will be played in Las Vegas, the event also aims to bring awareness to those who suffer from ALS and Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
“We look forward to rallying these teams, their supporters, and the Las Vegas community to honor Lou Gehrig’s legacy and make a real impact in and for the ALS community,” Wendy Faust said. Faust is the executive director of the Live Like Lou Foundation.
Vanderbilt is coming off a season where it finished fourth in the SEC during the regular season and won the SEC Tournament in Hoover in May. However, the Commodores are looking for a bit of a revenge tour this season after their 2025 campaign fell short in upset fashion in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled today.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt volleyball lost to California 3-2.
Did You Notice?
Former Vanderbilt men’s golfer Cole Sherwood will begin his run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at Vanderbilt Legends Club. The event will go from Thursday through Sunday. Sherwood was a six-time All-American for Vanderbilt from 2020-2024 and will be televised on the Golf Channel. Round 1 will be broadcast from 3-5 p.m. CT.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
53 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On his plan to ‘eliminate’ Vanderbilt’s athletic department]: “If I did this at Ohio State, I’d be pumping gas.”- Gordon Gee on this date in 2003