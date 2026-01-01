Lack Of Pressure, Missed Opportunities Loom Large Against Iowa Offensive Line in Vanderbilt’s Loss

Going into the third play of the game, Vanderbilt had Iowa pinned back on its own 31-yard line with a third down and seven. The Commodores got pressure on Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski as Vanderbilt linebacker Miles Capers had Gronowski wrapped up for a minute before Gronowski escaped Capers’ arms and ran 44 yards down the field deep into Vanderbilt territory.

Iowa later scored on its opening possession after Vanderbilt failed to capitalize on a three-and-out opportunity. The whiff sack attempt was the beginning of what was a long day for the Vanderbilt defense in its 34-27 ReliaQuest Bowl loss against the Hawkeyes.

“The first drive was unfortunate. We got the third down, and we felt like we had a chance for the sack. Credit to the quarterback. I mean, he made a really good play. So it's a really good team, a team that has identity. I think they played that identity,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.

Defensively, it was a struggle throughout the game against an Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the country. The Hawkeyes were among the better teams in college football at running the ball and they proved why against a Vanderbilt rush defense that ranks among the best in the nation.

Iowa ran for 167 yards on 37 attempts with a constant push from Iowa up front throughout the game. On the downs where it was obvious that Iowa was going to run the ball, Vanderbilt still could not stop the Hawkeyes. Whether it was Gronowski or Iowa running back Kamari Moulton, Vanderbilt’s rush defense was gashed.

Iowa finished the game with five runs of at least 10 yards. What was perhaps the most consequential and demoralizing possession of the game occurred in the final quarter. Vanderbilt was gaining momentum after a touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 31-24. There were still 13 minutes to go in the game, more than enough time for Vanderbilt to complete a comeback.

But what ended up happening was disastrous. Iowa went down the field for a possession that lasted 7:04 and ended in a game-sealing field goal to go up two scores with just 4 minutes left. The 12-play drive contained eight rushing plays and three third down conversions. It was like a slow, painful ending to the season for Vanderbilt, especially on defense.

“I think they played to their identity. I think that's why they were as effective as they were. I felt like in the first half, we did not play to an identity,” Lea said. “I felt like they had their stretch run game going. I felt like we settled in against it. When they got in the red zone, they were able to get the ball in the end zone.”

Throughout the season, there had been points where Vanderbilt’s defense was vulnerable due to missed tackles and other mistakes defensively, but there were also points where Vanderbilt was on point defensively and eventually got takeaways to help it win games. The former was the case Wednesday.

Even in obvious third down passing situations, Vanderbilt failed to get pressure against Gronowski and the Iowa offensive front. In Iowa’s final scoring drive, Vanderbilt had Iowa in a third down and five as well as a third down and seven. Both times, Gronowski stepped back and found a receiver at the sticks with little to no pressure. Vanderbilt allowed Iowa to go 6-for-12 on third down in the game. Failure to capitalize on ideal down and distances defensively was immensely costly. The game was somewhat similar to Vanderbilt’s loss against Texas on Nov. 1 on defense. Both games featured missed tackles for loss that turned into explosive plays and allowed 50 percent or better on third downs.

For Vanderbilt, its performance was a disappointing way to end what was a magical season. The Commodores were not at their best on New Year’s Eve and they paid for it.

Nonetheless, the 2025 Vanderbilt football team will be one nobody in Nashville will ever forget. Clark Lea and his team reached 10 wins for the first time in program history and got itself involved in the College Football Playoff conversation, which was something not many thought was possible when the season began. With guys like quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers leaving to bigger and better things, it will be an interesting offseason for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: