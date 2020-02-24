CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report: A win Streak

Greg Arias

Overall Record: 6-2, 0-0 SEC

Streak: Won 5

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. South Alabama – Won, 3-0

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. South Alabama – Won, 4-0

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Illinois-Chicago – Won, 9-0

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Illinois-Chicago – Won, 9-3

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Illinois-Chicago – Won, 5-2

This Week (Times Central)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Evansville — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Saint Louis — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Hawaii – 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Hawaii – 2 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Sunday, March 1 vs. Hawaii – Noon [SEC Network+]

Freshman of the Week Nominee

Jack Leiter – RHP – 6-0 – 195 – Summit, N.J.

Weekly totals: 1 G/1 GS, 1-0, 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K

– His 12 strikeouts are the most for an SEC freshman pitcher in a game this season

– His 12 strikeouts are tied for the second-most in a game by an SEC pitcher this season

– Tossed five no-hit innings while fanning 12 in his collegiate debut

– Struck out 12 of his 16 batters faced and allowed just one baserunner

Player of the Week Nominee

Ty Duvall – C/DH – 5-11 – 190 – Lebanon, Ohio

Weekly totals: 5 G/4 GS, .438 AVG, .524 OBP, 16 AB, 7 H, 5 R, 4 RBI, 3 BB

– Registered three multi-hit games as part of Vanderbilt’s 5-0 week

– Scored at least one run in three of five games including two in consecutive outings

– Logged two RBIs against South Alabama (Feb. 18) and Illinois-Chicago (Feb. 22)

Pitcher of the Week Nominee

Mason Hickman – RHP – 6-6 – 230 – Hendersonville, Tenn.

Weekly totals: 1 G/1 GS, 1-0, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K

– Helped Vanderbilt to its third straight shutout, its longest stretch since 2011

– Reached 200 career strikeouts with his second of the game

– Matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts

– Pushed his scoreless-inning streak to 17

– Was one of four Commodore starters with double-digit strikeouts on the week

– Limited Illinois-Chicago to 1-for-7 (.143) with runners aboard

Overall Weekly Grade: A+

Pitching Grade- A+:  Four starting pitchers with 10 or more strikeouts and a team ERA of 1.00 for the week. 

Offensive Grade- A+: Four players with batting averages over .400 and three more over .330 for the week as they score 30 runs in the five games. 

Defensive Grade- A+: Five games of error-free baseball in 135 defensive plays. 

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt starting pitching led the way as the Commodores notched a 5-0 week including a two-game sweep of South Alabama and a three-game sweep of Illinois-Chicago … Commodore hurlers went 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA while limiting opponents to a .107 average … The staff recorded three consecutive shutouts as part of a stretch of 27.1 scoreless innings … Vanderbilt freshman right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter dazzled in his collegiate debut leading the Commodores to a 3-0 win over South Alabama … Leiter headlined the duo of freshman arms combining for the two-hit shutout of the Jaguars in the home opener … Vanderbilt completed a two-game sweep of South Alabama behind its second consecutive shutout as a pair of Commodore arms stifled the Jaguars during a 4-0 win … In the two-game series, four Commodore hurlers – all underclassmen – limited South Alabama to a .085 average … Fourth-ranked Vanderbilt put forth its best offensive outing of the early season and rode a masterful performance from right-hander Mason Hickman to a 9-0 victory in the series opener against Illinois-Chicago on Friday night … Vanderbilt pitching has tossed three consecutive shutouts for the first time since March 15-19, 2011 … Fourth-ranked Vanderbilt scored nine times in the opening two frames and rode a dominant start from right-hander Kumar Rocker to a series-clinching 9-3 victory Saturday afternoon … The Commodores received 12 strikeouts from a starting pitcher for the third time this week … Vanderbilt continues its 11-game homestand on Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. visit from Evansville … Saint Louis heads to town for a 4:30 p.m. contest Wednesday … Vanderbilt faces Hawaii in a three-game set beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A New Lee is Something Special at Vanderbilt

No longer just his father’s son, Saben Lee is coming into his own

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt caps Stellar week with Sweep of Illinois-Chicago

Pitching was the story for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they cap off a perfect 5-0 week with back-to-back sweeps of South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago.

Greg Arias

Crump Breaks Commodore Hearts With Three at Buzzer

Vanderbilt surrenders a five-point lead in the final 20 seconds to fall at home.

Kris Freeman

Rocker Rolls Illinois-Chicago, Striking out Twelve in Vanderbilt win

Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker has been dominant in his two starts so far this season, and on Saturday he struck out twelve Illinois-Chicago hitters en route to his second win of the season.

Greg Arias

Scoreless Innings Streak at Twenty-Seven for Commodores Pitching Staff

The Vanderbilt Commodores pitching staff have shut out opponents in three consecutive games and will look for more Saturday afternoon against Illinois-Chicago in game two of the weekend set.

Greg Arias

Commodores Host Georgia with a chance for SEC win

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bullodgs are the two bottom teams in the SEC standing, and the Commodores have a real chance to find another conference win.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Georgia Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Georgia Bulldog tonight at Memorial Gym in the only regular-season meeting between the two squads.

Greg Arias

Commodores Extinguish Flames Behind Hickman's Twelve Strikeouts

Mason Hickman never allowed the Flames of Illinois-Chicago to get going, striking out 12 hitters in a 9-0 shutout.

Greg Arias

Freshman Catcher Earning his Stripes for Vanderbilt

CJ Rodriguez's career for the Vanderbilt Commodores is off to an impressive start both at the plate and behind it.

Greg Arias

Corbin has built a Culture Unlike any Other at Vanderbilt.

A recent article by Bleacher Report took an indepth look into the culture of Vanderbilt baseball and how former Commodores remain connected to the program.

Greg Arias