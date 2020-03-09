CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report: California Cruel

Greg Arias


Overall Record: 12-5, 0-0 SEC

Streak: Won 1

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

Tuesday, March 3 vs. Central Arkansas — Win, 10-2

Friday, March 6 at No. 6 UCLA – Loss, 3-2

Saturday, March 7 at USC – Loss, 2-1

Sunday, March 8 vs. No. 22 TCU – Win, 4-3

This Week (Times Central)

Wednesday, March 11 vs. Toledo – 6:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Friday, March 14 vs. Kentucky – 6:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Saturday, March 15 vs. Kentucky – 2 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Sunday, March 16 vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Freshman of the Week Nominee

Thomas Schultz – RHP – 6-6 – 215 – Mount Carmel, Pa.

Weekly totals: 1 G/1 0 GS, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

– Held No. 22 TCU to 1-for-8 (.125) with runners aboard

– Stranded the bases loaded in two different innings vs. No. 22 TCU

– Held the Horned Frogs scoreless in 3.1 frames and hitless with two outs (0-for-4)

Commodore Notes

The second-ranked Commodores logged a 2-2 week highlighted by four strong performances on the mound … Vanderbilt pitching posted a 2.38 ERA while limiting the opponent to a .198 average … Cooper Davis led the way offensively, batting .308 (4-for-13) with three runs … Vanderbilt erupted offensively in the late innings, putting up crooked numbers in three consecutive frames beginning in the sixth to race past Central Arkansas 10-2 on Tuesday night … Davis, Austin Martin, and Harrison Ray extended their on-base streaks to 14 consecutive … The Commodores allowed just two hits, but could not muster enough offensively, falling 3-2 at No. 6 UCLA in the opener of the Southern California College Baseball Classic on Friday night … Commodore reliever Sam Hliboki was masterful, holding the Bruins hitless in the final five frames. The freshman allowed just two baserunners while striking out three … Vanderbilt could not get into a rhythm offensively Saturday, producing just two hits – including a lead-off home run from Tate Kolwyck – in a 2-1 loss to Southern Cal … Kolwyck smacked the first pitch of the game over the wall in left center for his first career home run – but the Commodores put just four runners on after that against USC starter John Beller … Vanderbilt received a bases-loaded, five-pitch walk from freshman Carter Young to walk off No. 22 TCU 4-3 Sunday afternoon … Commodore reliever Thomas Schultz limited the Horned Frogs to three hits across 3.1 scoreless innings … The right-hander, who walked two and struck out four, stranded the bases loaded with strikeouts to cap the fifth and seventh innings … Vanderbilt begins a stretch of 13 consecutive games in the state of Tennessee when it opens a four-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Toledo … The Commodores begin SEC play Friday, hosting Kentucky for the first of three games.

Baseball

