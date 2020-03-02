CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Weekly Baseball Report: Homestand Wrapping Up

Greg Arias

Overall Record: 10-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: Won 1

Last Week’s Results (4-1)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Evansville – Won, 6-0

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Saint Louis – Won, 10-2

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Hawaii – Won, 5-1

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Hawaii – Loss, 3-1

Sunday, March 1 vs. Hawaii – Won, 7-5 (11 innings)

This Week (Times Central)

Tuesday, March 3 vs. Central Arkansas — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Friday, March 6 at No. 10 UCLA – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at USC – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. TCU – Noon

Freshman of the Week Nominee

Sam Hliboki – RHP – 6-3 – 185 – Los Angeles, Calif.

Weekly totals: 2 G/1 0 GS, 1 SV, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

– Fanned five Hawaii hitters in 2.1 hitless frames to earn the save Friday

– Tossed 2.2 scoreless innings as part of Vanderbilt’s 7-5, 11-inning win Sunday

– Held opponents to an .067 average including a .000 (0-for-4) mark with runners

Player of the Week Nominee

Austin Martin– UTL – 6-0 – 175 – Jacksonville, Florida

Weekly totals: 5 G/5 GS, .412 AVG, .941 SLG, 17 AB, 7 H, 5 R, 6 RBI, 3 HR, 4 BB, 2 SB

– Swatted three home runs including two vs. Saint Louis

– Went 7-for-17 (.412) in five games while driving in six runs

– Went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and walked twice against Saint Louis

– Batted 1.000 (6-for-6) while leading off an inning

Pitcher of the Week Nominee

Mason Hickman – RHP – 6-6 – 230 – Hendersonville, Tenn.

Weekly totals: 1 G/1 GS, 1-0, 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

– Fanned double-digit batters (11) for the fifth time in his career

– Held Rainbow Warrior batters to an .091 average (2-for-22)

– Held Hawaii hitless with runners (0-for-6) and with two outs (0-for-7)

Commodore Notes

The second-ranked Commodores registered a 4-1 week … The Commodores logged 49 hits and stole 12 bases while recording a 1.53 ERA and a .187 opponent average … The Commodores tossed their fourth shutout in six games, extending their winning streak to six with a 6-0 victory over Evansville … Freshman right-hander Jack Leiter dealt five scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out four, including punching out the side in the first inning for the second straight game … Austin Martin crushed a pair of home runs as second-ranked Vanderbilt ran its win streak to seven games while staying perfect at home in a 10-2 victory against Saint Louis … It marked the 15th consecutive midweek win for the Commodores dating to March 5 … Second-ranked Vanderbilt extended its win streak to eight games behind a strong start from Mason Hickman and a three-run second inning as part of a 5-1 series-opening victory against Hawaii … The right-hander, who has fanned double-digit hitters five times in his career, allowed one run and did not permit a walk while throwing 106 pitches … Vanderbilt mustered just six hits as its eight-game win streak was snapped by Hawaii with a 3-1 loss in the middle game of the series … A duo of veteran bats led the way for the Dores’ offense, including Ray who legged out two infield singles and swiped a pair of stolen bases … Vanderbilt wraps its 11-game homestand at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Arkansas … The Commodores head west for three games in Southern California beginning at 8 p.m. CT Friday at No. 10 UCLA … Vanderbilt will take on USC at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and TCU at noon CT Sunday.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stackhouse Talks Saben Lee and Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse shared his thoughts on Saben Lee's struggles last Saturday versus Ole Miss.

Greg Arias

Thomas Blast Lifts Commodores to game and Series win over Hawaii

Vanderbilt’s Isaiah Thomas walks off Hawaii with three-run homer in 11th inning

Greg Arias

Commodores win Streak ends at nine as Hawaii wins game two

Game two of the three-game set as the Vanderbilt Commodores played host to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Hawkins Field.

Greg Arias

Commodores Blown out of Oxford as Ole Miss Rolls

The Vanderbilt Commodores fell behind 12 points early, came back to take a lead and then the Rebels poured it on in a rout.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Ole Miss Edition

Vanderbilt travels to Oxford, Ms. to face the Ole Miss Rebels at noon Saturday as the regular season has just three games remaining for the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss Battle in Oxford as Regular Season Winds down

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team have just two regular season road trips remaining as they travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss at noon Saturday.

Greg Arias

Eight Straight wins for Commodores

Eight Straight wins for Commodores

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys host Hawaii in Weekend Series

The Vanderbitl Commodores baseball team continues their eleven-game homestand with game seven in the first of a three-game weeked sereies with Hawaii Friday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

Greg Arias

Wakefield's Return Should Bolster Vanderbilt Backfield

Senior set to lead Vanderbilt young running back corps in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin Headed to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Tim Corbin was surprised this afternoon with the news that he is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall fo Fame.

Greg Arias