Overall Record: 10-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: Won 1

Last Week’s Results (4-1)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Evansville – Won, 6-0

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Saint Louis – Won, 10-2

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Hawaii – Won, 5-1

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Hawaii – Loss, 3-1

Sunday, March 1 vs. Hawaii – Won, 7-5 (11 innings)

This Week (Times Central)

Tuesday, March 3 vs. Central Arkansas — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Friday, March 6 at No. 10 UCLA – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at USC – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. TCU – Noon

Freshman of the Week Nominee

Sam Hliboki – RHP – 6-3 – 185 – Los Angeles, Calif.

Weekly totals: 2 G/1 0 GS, 1 SV, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

– Fanned five Hawaii hitters in 2.1 hitless frames to earn the save Friday

– Tossed 2.2 scoreless innings as part of Vanderbilt’s 7-5, 11-inning win Sunday

– Held opponents to an .067 average including a .000 (0-for-4) mark with runners

Player of the Week Nominee

Austin Martin– UTL – 6-0 – 175 – Jacksonville, Florida

Weekly totals: 5 G/5 GS, .412 AVG, .941 SLG, 17 AB, 7 H, 5 R, 6 RBI, 3 HR, 4 BB, 2 SB

– Swatted three home runs including two vs. Saint Louis

– Went 7-for-17 (.412) in five games while driving in six runs

– Went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and walked twice against Saint Louis

– Batted 1.000 (6-for-6) while leading off an inning

Pitcher of the Week Nominee

Mason Hickman – RHP – 6-6 – 230 – Hendersonville, Tenn.

Weekly totals: 1 G/1 GS, 1-0, 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

– Fanned double-digit batters (11) for the fifth time in his career

– Held Rainbow Warrior batters to an .091 average (2-for-22)

– Held Hawaii hitless with runners (0-for-6) and with two outs (0-for-7)

Commodore Notes

The second-ranked Commodores registered a 4-1 week … The Commodores logged 49 hits and stole 12 bases while recording a 1.53 ERA and a .187 opponent average … The Commodores tossed their fourth shutout in six games, extending their winning streak to six with a 6-0 victory over Evansville … Freshman right-hander Jack Leiter dealt five scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out four, including punching out the side in the first inning for the second straight game … Austin Martin crushed a pair of home runs as second-ranked Vanderbilt ran its win streak to seven games while staying perfect at home in a 10-2 victory against Saint Louis … It marked the 15th consecutive midweek win for the Commodores dating to March 5 … Second-ranked Vanderbilt extended its win streak to eight games behind a strong start from Mason Hickman and a three-run second inning as part of a 5-1 series-opening victory against Hawaii … The right-hander, who has fanned double-digit hitters five times in his career, allowed one run and did not permit a walk while throwing 106 pitches … Vanderbilt mustered just six hits as its eight-game win streak was snapped by Hawaii with a 3-1 loss in the middle game of the series … A duo of veteran bats led the way for the Dores’ offense, including Ray who legged out two infield singles and swiped a pair of stolen bases … Vanderbilt wraps its 11-game homestand at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Arkansas … The Commodores head west for three games in Southern California beginning at 8 p.m. CT Friday at No. 10 UCLA … Vanderbilt will take on USC at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and TCU at noon CT Sunday.