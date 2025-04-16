No. 19 Vanderbilt Escapes Lipscomb with Extra-Innings Win
No. 19 Vanderbilt has yet to lose a midweek game in 2025, but it has come close twice now to seeing that streak come to end.
The Commodores (27-10, 8-7 SEC) needed an extra inning to claim a 5-4 win over Lipscomb (15-20, 8-7 ASUN) Tuesday night at Hawkins Field. It’s closest anyone has come to beating the Commodores in the middle of the week, matching Western Kentucky’s 5-4, 10 inning loss on April 1.
And maybe that’s a good sign. After a close win against the Hilltoppers, the Commodores went down to the Sunshine State and swept Florida for the first-time on the road. Now, Vanderbilt heads into its weekend series against No. 5 Georgia with back-to-back wins.
Colin Barczi was the hero for Vanderbilt. He entered the game in the 10th inning after Mac Rose was pinch ran for in the bottom of the ninth. Lipscomb got two runners into scoring position in the top half of the 10th inning, but Tommy O’Rourke was able to escape with a two-out fly out to right field.
Back-to-back fielding miscues by Lipscomb defenders to start the bottom half of the inning, but Riley Nelson and Brodie Johnston struck out in back-to-back at-bats sending Barczi to the plate for his game-winning single that just barely shot past Lipscomb’s second baseman and into the outfield.
The Commodores had a chance to avoid extra innings in the bottom of the ninth inning. They were able to get a stolen base attempt reversed and Holcomb was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. However, Jayden Davis would strikeout in the next at-bat and David Mendez made solid contact but hit his fly ball to straight to the centerfielder to end the inning.
Austin Nye pitched five innings, but received a no decision for his time on the mound. He allowed two runs on six hits, two walks and struck out six batters. Matthew Shorey, Alex Kranzler and O’Rourke pitched the rest of the game for Vanderbilt and combined to allow two runs on three hits, one walks and six strikeouts.
Vanderbilt will host No. 5 Georgia (32-6, 10-5 SEC) for its next SEC series, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on SECN+.