Vanderbilt Secures 5-4 Walk-Off Win Over Western Kentucky in Extra Innings
Vanderbilt baseball fans looking for an offensive showcase against a non-SEC opponent that would dispel concerns about the Commodores’ offense were left somewhat disappointed Tuesday night.
But for fans hoping the Commodores would get back to their winning ways at Hawkins Field left in a pleasant mood with No. 23 Vanderbilt dispatching Western Kentucky 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday night. The Commodores will now enter their next SEC series on a winning note, but some concerns about the Commodores remained after Tuesday’s game.
Vanderbilt recorded just eight hits against the Hilltoppers, left four runners on base and had to use three different pitchers in the eighth inning to keep the game tied at 4-4.
Western Kentucky’s Kyle Hayes hit a sacrifice fly that resulted in the game-tying run scored, but it also ended the inning when Joe Siervo was thrown out at second base to end the inning. Despite the close play, the damage was done as the Hilltoppers’ Ryan Wideman scored the game-tying run before RJ Austin’s throw to second base was completed.
Vanderbilt was unable to break the tie, which sent the game into extra innings. Western Kentucky had a three up, three down inning at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, setting up the Commodores for a walk-off win opportunity.
Wideman, owner one of the nation’s best batting averages tried to save the for the Hilltoppers, stealing a would-be-walk-off home run by Mike Mancini in the leadoff spot. Humphrey was able to get to first on a fielding error and Mac Rose would follow him with a one-out right field single, sending one of Vanderbilt’s best players, Austin, to the plate with a chance to win the game for Vanderbilt.
Austin came through with a hard-hit ground ball to the right side of the defense and, after Western Kentucky bobbled the grounder, the winning run would come across the plate, giving the Commodores a 5-4 win.
Vanderbilt will have a couple of days off before traveling south to face Florida for its next SEC weekend series. The Commodores and Gators will commence their series at 5:30 p.m. Friday on SECN+. The series will continue at noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.