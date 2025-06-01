Vanderbilt Faces a Long, Difficult Sunday After Loss to Louisville
Sunday will be a long and interesting day for the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt.
The Commodores lost Saturday night’s game to Louisville, 3-2, and will face Wright State in an elimination game at 2 p.m. The winner of that game will play Louisville in the regional final at 8 p.m.
The potential double-header puts Vanderbilt in a difficult position based on the pitching decisions made in Saturday’s loss.
Vanderbilt started its regular second game starter, Cody Bowker, and he pitched roughly half of the game. But the Commodores’ third game starter, Connor Fennel, was brought into the game after Levi Huesman relieved Bowker and extinguished the Cardinals' scoring threat.
Fennell held the Cardinals scoreless (and two hits) in three innings and threw 44 pitches. That removes him as an option for Vanderbilt on a day they’ll need two starting pitchers. The only other pitcher Vanderbilt was with significant starting experience is Austin Nye (2.90 ERA).
In what’s becoming a trend for Vanderbilt, they found themselves down before its turn at the plate. Louisville’s Matt Klein hit a solo home run off of Cody Bowker in the second at-bat of the game and Zion Rose hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, also off of Bowker, to give the Cardinals enough runs to get the win.
The Commodores’ offense that had found its power at the plate was mostly silent against the Cardinals. Tucker Biven gave up just one run on two hits and two walks to limit Vanderbilt’s offense and also had five strikeouts. Vanderbilt had its chances to score runs, but was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Vanderbilt’s biggest offensive play came on a Biven wild pitch that saw Mike Mancini tie the game at 1-1. The Commodores only other run came on a Louisville throwing error that made the score 3-2.