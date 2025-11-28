Duke Miles Wins Battle 4 Atlantis MVP
One of Vanderbilt basketball’s offseason additions has done wonders for the program.
Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles transferred from Oklahoma over this past offseason in hopes that playing under head coach Mark Byington would give him a better opportunity to contribute offensively. Not only has that rang true through the first eight games, but Miles has elevated himself as one of the more dangerous players in college basketball.
In the three-day Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, Miles put on a record-setting performance that may stand for a while. In the three games, Miles set a Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament record 73 points in the three games he played, the most points by a single player in tournament history.
Miles’ performance earned him the MVP for the tournament that was played from Wednesday to Friday this week. His effort began in the first game of the tournament as he went off for 28 points in the Commodores’ 83-78 win over Western Kentucky, knocking in all 12 free throw attempts and hitting four of his seven three-point attempts.
In the second game against VCU, Miles once again put on a 20-point performance as he hit 10- more free throws and made both of his attempts from long range in 25 minutes of play in the 89-74 victory.
Then, in the championship game in the Bahamas, Miles delivered yet another incredible performance against Saint Mary’s as he finished with 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting and hitting a three-pointer in the game. Miles' impact was felt on both ends of the floor from start to finish.
He matched up well against the physicality of Saint Mary’s as he started the game with two drives to the basket where he was able to convert on free throw opportunities after made buckets as he helped engineer a lead that got as high as 21 points in the first half before being extended to 25 points late in the second half.
Defensively, Miles was excellent as well, coming up with three steals and getting Vanderbilt’s offense out running toward the basket often as he helped his team get revenge from March’s NCAA Tournament loss to the Gaels.
Miles has talked in the past about transferring to Vanderbilt due to the comfort that Byington’s offense provides him. Thus far, Miles has looked not just comfortable in the fast-paced offense, but rather in command of the offense. He has looked like among the best guards in the country, scoring at will game in game out.
This is the second time that Miles has won a Battle 4 Atlantis Championship. In 2024, Miles won the tournament with Oklahoma over Louisville.
“It's an unreal feeling,” Miles said on winning the tournament for the second consecutive year. I mean coming down two times in a row and winning six games like that's not easy. It just feels unreal.”
Miles’ confidence stems from his coaches and his teammates. When Byington and his teammates are there for him, he feeds off of it and seemingly plays better because of it. As a player that likes to play at a faster pace, he fits perfectly into Byington’s system to the point where Miles has been among one of the best transfer portal additions from the offseason.
“Coming with coaching and with the system, how we play. I play fast. Yes, it builds up my confidence, but I like to build up my teammates, because when they are going, they get me going. So that's the biggest thing for me,” Miles said.