Vanderbilt Freshman Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam Against Xavier
Vanderbilt freshman Brodie Johnston is on fire and continued to make scorch marks across the college baseball landscape Friday night against Xavier.
The Ooltewah, Tenn.-native smashed two home runs for six RBIs to lead the Commodores to a 15-3, seven-inning victory Friday night. that included a walk-off grand slam home run to end the contest. Johnston entered Friday’s contest against Xavier with a. 387 batting average and a team-high .677 slugging percentage in eight games played (seven starts) with 11 RBIs, four doubles and a home run.
Johnston added to his impressive stat line Friday against Xavier, going 2-for-5 at the plate with two home runs a six RBIs. Sophomore Colin Barczi added a home run of his own, his first of the season, and had two RBIs.
Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against Xavier in the first inning, who was able to tie the game in third inning, 3-3. The Commodores quickly corrected the score in the fourth inning with three runs of their own and poured on nine more in the seventh inning to secure the 15-3 run-rule victory.
RJ Austin had a solid night at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two doubles and on strikeout.
JD Thompson picked up the win for Vanderbilt with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work. He allowed just three runs on three hits and one walk before Sawyer Hawks took over for the final inning and didn’t allow any baserunners while striking out two batters.
Vanderbilt and Xavier will continue the weekend series at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and on the radio at 102.5 The Game.