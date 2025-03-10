Vanderbilt Freshman Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
The Southeastern Conference announced Vanderbilt third baseman Brodie Johnston as this week's SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for his strong performances against Xavier and St. Bonaventure.
Johnston was instrumental in Vanderbilt's Friday night victory against Xavier, becoming the first Commodore since 2011 to hit two home runs in one inning. His first was a two-run shot in the seventh and his was a walk-off grand slam to end the game with a 15-3 run-rule win.
He was hot across the four-game week batting .400 on 6-for-15 at the plate with two home runs, a double, nine RBI five runs scored, and two walks.
He becomes the first Commodore honored by the SEC this season and the freshman's been instrumental to Vanderbilt's 13-3 start, appearing in 11 games, batting .372 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Vanderbilt will take on Valparaiso on Tuesday at home before traveling to open conference play against Auburn in a three-game series.
Johnston was the No. 1 overall prospect in Tennessee and considered the No. 75 prospect in the Class of 2024 out of Boyd-Buchanan in Chattanooga, Tenn. He's largely been used at the plate, but also boasts a 1.000 fielding percentage in limited action.
SEC Players of the Week - March 10
- Co-Player of the Week - Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia
- Co-Player of the Week - Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
- Pitcher of the Week - Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- Co-Freshman of the Week: Levi Clark, Tennessee
- Co-Freshman of the Week: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt