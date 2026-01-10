Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt is looking to tie program history today.

The 15-0 Commodores roll into Memorial Gymnasium today looking to tie their best start in program history with a win against the LSU Tigers today. Vanderbilt last got off to a 16-0 start to a season during the 2007-2008 season. A little under two decades later, Vanderbilt has a chance to do it again with what could be one of its best teams yet.

Vanderbilt went through a nonconference slate that left plenty of people still questioning how good it really was. But on Wednesday, Vanderbilt silenced plenty of haters as the Commodores got a resume-defining win at home against No. 13 Alabama.

There may still be some people still questioning Vanderbilt, but it does not matter. All it has done is look at the next game in front of it and play the best it possibly can game in and game out.

“I mean, they are going to say something. So here’s what we can do: if we can control what we control, we’re playing the games on our schedule and our guys did a good job of staying focused. I know quad I wins are important. I think we got a good amount of them already,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said after Vanderbilt's 96-90 win over the Crimson Tide.

As with any game in the SEC, it will not be an easy win for Vanderbilt. Though LSU is off to a 0-2 start in conference play, it still went on the road to Texas A&M a week ago and fell just short of a win. But what is good news for Vanderbilt, however, is that LSU is likely going to be without its leading scorer with an injury, Dedan Thomas Jr. Thomas Jr. has led the Tigers this season with 16.2 points per game.

Vanderbilt’s back court guards will look to take advantage of that Saturday with history on the line. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-LSU game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. LSU. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Both teams are on the court for pregame shootaround as we hit 90 minutes before tipoff. It should be interesting to see what the crowd looks like today. Vanderbilt fans brought the energy the other night and probably will again today.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: