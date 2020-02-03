Vanderbilt Freshman Pitcher Jack Leiter Working to get Better Everyday

When you grow up the son of a former Major Leauge Baseball all-star pitcher, most people assume you will follow in the rather large footsteps of your father.

That will likely someday be the case for Vanderbilt freshman pitcher Jack Leiter, but the majors will have to wait at least for the next three seasons as Leiter will wear the star V for the foreseeable future.

The younger Leiter spoke with the media for the first time this season on Friday and shared at least part of the story of how he landed in Nashville as a Commodore after bypassing the money he was sure to have received if he had wanted to enter the MLB Draft where he was projected as a first-round pick.

His father Al Leiter, was taken in the second round of the 1984 amateur draft by the New York Yankees. He signed with the Yankees right out of high school because his family needed the money he could provide by skipping college and becoming a professional baseball player.

It proved to be a good decision for the elder Leiter, as he spent 18 seasons in the bigs, earning two all-star game appearances along with winning two World Series titles.

That wasn't the case for the younger Leiter, who because of his father's success in the big leagues did not need to take the money immediately. Leiter wanted to go to college and he wanted to go to Vanderbilt.

Despite telling all major league clubs that he would be honoring his commitment to play at Vanderbilt, the Yankees still drafted him in the 20th round of June's amateur draft, well below his projected place had he decided to enter the draft rather than going the college route.

While there is an abundance of pitching on the current Commodores roster, Leiter is working hard to improve his craft and is currently squarely in the discussion to not only contribute but to earn one of the open starting positions for the defending national champions as a true freshman.

While nothing is given when it comes to Vanderbilt baseball, Leiter is the gem of an amazingly talented group of freshmen pitchers for head coach Tim Corbin, and the 6'1" 195-pound freshman- he doesn't look that big in person- with the 94 mph fastball could well find himself starting games for the Commodores within the next few days.

