CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt opens season with College World Series rematch

Greg Arias

Scottsdale, Az.-The second-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores open the season with a College World Series rematch against No. 13 Michigan at 6 p.m. CT Friday from the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament at Salt River Fields. The contest can be seen live on MLB Network.

Vanderbilt took 2 of 3 at the inaugural event a season ago. This go-around, the Commodores will face UConn at 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Cal Poly at 3 p.m. CT Sunday. The contests will be streamed live on MLB.com. Fans can also listen locally on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.

The Commodores are ranked no lower than second in all six major polls. Vanderbilt is the preseason favorite to repeat as national champions according to Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today. The Dores begin the season at No. 2 per Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, and Perfect Game.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS (2019 STATISTICS)
- FRIDAY: RHP Mason Hickman (9-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.72 ERA)
- SATURDAY: RHP Kumar Rocker (12-5, 3.25 ERA) vs. RHP Colby Dunlop (7-4, 4.31 ERA)
- SUNDAY: LHP Jake Eder (2-0, 2.97 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Thorpe (N/A)

NEED TO KNOW

The last time two College World Series finals participants opened the following season against one another was 1991 when 1990 runner-up Oklahoma State visited defending national champion Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated the Cowboys two games to one in the 1990 finals. Oklahoma State beat Georgia 3-2 in Athens, Georgia, to open the 1991 season.

Vanderbilt has won its opening weekend series in seven straight seasons (2013-present). The Commodores have captured six of their last seven opening-day matchups. Vanderbilt is 12-5 on opening day under head coach Tim Corbin. Friday marks the first time Vanderbilt has opened a season against a Big 10 opponent since 1931 when the Dores fell to Michigan, 3-2.

Vanderbilt is 3-0 all-time vs. UConn with the last matchup coming in 2005 — a 3-0 victory. Sunday’s contest against Cal Poly is the first in the history of the programs. The Commodores downed Big West opponent Cal State Fullerton, 14-9, a season ago at the MLB4 Tournament.

Commodore returning pitchers went 34-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 374.0 innings a season ago. The group accounted for 91% of saves, 62% of appearances, 61% of strikeouts, 58.5% of innings pitched and 47.9% of games started in 2019.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt opens an 11-game homestand at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against South Alabama. Infield seats are available for $16 while outfield seats are priced at $7. Kids eighth grade and younger are admitted at no cost – these complimentary tickets must be claimed at the Hawkins Field box office on the day of game only, no earlier than 2 ½ hours prior to first pitch. The promotion will be limited, based on availability.

 Note: Media Release COurtsey Vanderbilt Baseball. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justyn-Henry Malloy Ready for Increased role this Season for Vandy Boys

Justyn-Henry Malloy waited his turn last season behind a talented starting lineup for Vanderbilt baseball, now the sophomore is ready for his chance to play a bigger role in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Headed To Arizona, Harrison Ray Ready for Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores begin the 2020 baseball season on Friday as they face Michigan in the season opener in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Greg Arias

Rotation set for Vandy Boys as they Begin Season on Friday Against Michigan

Tim Corbin and his Vanderbilt Commodores begin defense of their College World Series championship on Friday in Scottsdale, Az. as they face Michigan in the first of three games in three days. They will also face UConn and Cal-Poly.

Greg Arias

Photo Gallery: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Round II

Here are some photos from Tuesday night's Vanderbilt versus Kentucky game from Memorial Gym as the Wildcats won 78-64.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse on Formula for Growing Success at Vanderbilt

Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media following his team's loss to Kentucky at Memorial Gym and shared his thoughts on multiple things relating to his program.

Greg Arias

One last time, Stackhouse can Coach, ask John Calipari, I did

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse following the Wildcats win in Nashville Tuesday.

Greg Arias

Second Half Again Dooms Commodores as Kentucky Comes from Behind for 78-64 win

Vanderbilt led by as much as 14 points in the first half, but once again the second-half collapse doomed them as Kentucky blew past them, outscoring the Commodores.

Greg Arias

So a fake Twitter account seems to be targeting UTenn recruits for money.

Greg Arias

Pregame Kentucky Visits Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores face off in a 6 pm tipoff at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Pinkney Among Those with most to Prove at NFL Combine According to PFF

Former Vanderbilt standout has some work to do in the eyes of some NFL teams after a subpar senior season and Senior Bowl week.

Greg Arias