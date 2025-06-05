Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Relief Pitcher Named to Finalist Award List: The Anchor, June 5, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks, right, talks with teammates before a NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks, right, talks with teammates before a NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt went into the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament with one of the best bullpens in the nation. That strength wasn’t enough to overcome an offense that had suddenly gone quiet, and the Commodores are already in the process of getting its offseason underway.

One of those bullpen arms has been recognized for their performance this season. Vanderbilt right-hander Sawyer Hawks is one of 13 finalists for the 2025 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, the NCBWA announced Wednesday.

The award is given to the nation’s top relief pitcher and Hawks certainly fits the bill.

Hawks ended his senior season with a 1.60 ERA in 18 appearances with 59 strikeouts, 11 walks and an opponent batting average of .167.

The Stopper of the Year recipient will be announced via a news conference on Friday, June 13, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

86 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Attending Vanderbilt University and receiving my degree in four years will always be something I value,” List told the Golf Coaches Association of America. “My parents were very supportive in my decision in staying all four years. I would encourage everyone to experience the full college life and realize the PGA Tour is not going anywhere. Once you finish school, you will be playing on your own. I really enjoyed having I having the opportunity to play on a team.”

Luke List

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

Published
