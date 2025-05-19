Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt's Perfect Week Keeps Commodores Ranked Inside Top 10

The Commodores swept Kentucky by a total of four runs and is now setup to be one of the top eight national seeds in the NCAA Tournament next week.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan McElvain (89) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. Vanderbilt won 7-5 against Tennessee.
Vanderbilt pitcher Ethan McElvain (89) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. Vanderbilt won 7-5 against Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to the final week where the top 25 rankings matter. After this week, we’ll be more focused on the top eight and 16 national seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt stayed put in both the D1Baseball and Baseball America Top 25 Rankings, being ranked 9th and 10th, respectively, by the two publications. This comes after Vanderbilt went 3-0 in its games last week but won those games on a combined four runs against Kentucky. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Commodores this week:

“There was no shortage of excitement in Vanderbilt’s last regular-season series, as it earned a trio of come-from-behind victories, including back-to-back walk-off wins, en route to a sweep. Braden Holcomb and veteran shortstop Jonathan Vastine belted walk-off home runs on consecutive days, while Connor Fennell in the finale slammed the door with five strikeouts in as many shutout innings. This year has been a bit of a bounce back campaign for the Commodores, who last year finished 38-23 overall and 13-17 in the SEC. Their 19 conference wins this season match their second-highest total since 2015 and they head into conference tournament week as a comfortable top-eight national seed.”

Here are the complete top 25 rankings:

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

  1. LSU (42-13)
  2. Texas (42-11)
  3. North Carolina (39-12)
  4. Oregon (41-13)
  5. Arkansas (43-12)
  6. Florida State (37-13)
  7. Oregon State (41-12-1)
  8. Auburn (38-17)
  9. Vanderbilt (39-16)
  10. Georgia (42-14)
  11. Coastal Carolina (44-11)
  12. Southern Miss (41-13)
  13. UCLA (39-15)
  14. Clemson (41-15)
  15. Florida (37-19)
  16. Georgia Tech (39-16)
  17. Ole Miss (34-17)
  18. Dallas Baptist (38-14)
  19. Northeastern (45-9)
  20. UC Irvine (39-14)
  21. Tennessee (41-15)
  22. NC State (33-18)
  23. Alabama (40-15)
  24. TCU (37-17)
  25. Kansas (42-14)

Baseball American Top 25 Rankings

  1. LSU (42-13)
  2. North Carolina (39-12)
  3. Georgia (42-14)
  4. Arkansas (43-12)
  5. Texas (42-11)
  6. Oregon (41-13)
  7. Auburn (38-17)
  8. Coastal Carolina (44-11)
  9. Florida State (37-13)
  10. Vanderbilt (39-16)
  11. Oregon State (41-12-1)
  12. Florida (37-19)
  13. Dallas Baptist (38-14)
  14. Clemson (41-15)
  15. UCLA (39-15)
  16. Ole Miss (34-17)
  17. Southern Miss (41-13)
  18. Alabama (40-15)
  19. Georgia Tech (39-16)
  20. UTSA (42-11)
  21. Kansas (42-14)
  22. UC Irvine (39-14)
  23. Tennessee (41-15)
  24. Northeastern (45-9)
  25. Troy (37-19)

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

