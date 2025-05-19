Vanderbilt's Perfect Week Keeps Commodores Ranked Inside Top 10
Welcome to the final week where the top 25 rankings matter. After this week, we’ll be more focused on the top eight and 16 national seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt stayed put in both the D1Baseball and Baseball America Top 25 Rankings, being ranked 9th and 10th, respectively, by the two publications. This comes after Vanderbilt went 3-0 in its games last week but won those games on a combined four runs against Kentucky. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Commodores this week:
“There was no shortage of excitement in Vanderbilt’s last regular-season series, as it earned a trio of come-from-behind victories, including back-to-back walk-off wins, en route to a sweep. Braden Holcomb and veteran shortstop Jonathan Vastine belted walk-off home runs on consecutive days, while Connor Fennell in the finale slammed the door with five strikeouts in as many shutout innings. This year has been a bit of a bounce back campaign for the Commodores, who last year finished 38-23 overall and 13-17 in the SEC. Their 19 conference wins this season match their second-highest total since 2015 and they head into conference tournament week as a comfortable top-eight national seed.”
Here are the complete top 25 rankings:
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- LSU (42-13)
- Texas (42-11)
- North Carolina (39-12)
- Oregon (41-13)
- Arkansas (43-12)
- Florida State (37-13)
- Oregon State (41-12-1)
- Auburn (38-17)
- Vanderbilt (39-16)
- Georgia (42-14)
- Coastal Carolina (44-11)
- Southern Miss (41-13)
- UCLA (39-15)
- Clemson (41-15)
- Florida (37-19)
- Georgia Tech (39-16)
- Ole Miss (34-17)
- Dallas Baptist (38-14)
- Northeastern (45-9)
- UC Irvine (39-14)
- Tennessee (41-15)
- NC State (33-18)
- Alabama (40-15)
- TCU (37-17)
- Kansas (42-14)
Baseball American Top 25 Rankings
- LSU (42-13)
- North Carolina (39-12)
- Georgia (42-14)
- Arkansas (43-12)
- Texas (42-11)
- Oregon (41-13)
- Auburn (38-17)
- Coastal Carolina (44-11)
- Florida State (37-13)
- Vanderbilt (39-16)
- Oregon State (41-12-1)
- Florida (37-19)
- Dallas Baptist (38-14)
- Clemson (41-15)
- UCLA (39-15)
- Ole Miss (34-17)
- Southern Miss (41-13)
- Alabama (40-15)
- Georgia Tech (39-16)
- UTSA (42-11)
- Kansas (42-14)
- UC Irvine (39-14)
- Tennessee (41-15)
- Northeastern (45-9)
- Troy (37-19)