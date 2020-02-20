Vanderbilt-South Alabama Game Two Recap

South Alabama starters: 22/3b Stokes; 6/ss Montiel; 34/lf Wilson;16/1b DeLaTorre; 20/c Powers; 25/cf Sandle; 31/dh Welchel; 9/2b Dailey; 2/rf Quinn; 17/p Yarborough; Vanderbilt starters: 16/cf Martin; 3/lf Davis; 5/dh Rodriguez; 20/cDuvall; 8/rf Thomas; 42/1b Malloy; 25/3b Noland; 2/2b Ray; 9/ss Young; 27/p Smith;

South Alabama 1st - Stokes struck out looking (1-2 SSBK). Montiel struck out swinging, reached first on a wild pitch (0-2 KSS). Wilson struck out swinging (3-2 BSBBSS); Montiel out at second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 1st - Martin walked (3-1 KBBBB). Davis singled to left field (1-1 KB); Martin advanced to second. Rodriguez popped up to ss (1-2 FKB). Duvall hit by pitch (0-1 K); Davis advanced to second; Martin advanced to third. Thomas struck out swinging (0-2 FSS). Malloy struck out looking (3-2 FBBBKK). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

South Alabama 2nd - DeLaTorre singled to second base (0-0). Powers struck out looking (3-2 BBKBKFK). Sandle flied out to rf (2-2 BKBFF). Welchel doubled to right field (1-2 SFFB); DeLaTorre advanced to third, out at home rf to 2b to c. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vanderbilt 2nd - Noland grounded out to c (1-1 BF). Ray grounded out to ss (0-1 F). Young struck out swinging (2-2 FKBBS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

South Alabama 3rd - Dailey struck out swinging (1-2 BFSS). Quinn popped up to ss (0-0). Stokes grounded out to 3b (2-2 KSBFB). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 3rd - Martin flied out to rf (0-1 F). Davis popped up to 2b, bunt (0-0). Rodriguez grounded out to 2b (3-2 BBBKKFF). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

South Alabama 4th - Montiel flied out to cf (1-0 B). Wilson grounded out to 3b (3-2 FBKFFFBB). DeLaTorre struck out swinging, reached first on a wild pitch (1-2 KBSFS). Powers flied out to lf (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vanderbilt 4th - Duvall singled up the middle (0-0). Duvall advanced to second on a wild pitch. Thomas singled through the left side (2-1 SBB); Duvall advanced to third. Malloy walked (2-0 BB); Thomas advanced to second. Michael to p for Yarborough. Noland flied out to cf, SF, RBI (2-2 BFKB); Thomas advanced to third; Duvall scored. Ray struck out swinging (1-2 BFFS). Malloy stole second. Young flied out to cf (2-2 KBFBF). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

South Alabama 5th - Sandle grounded out to ss (1-2 FSFBFF). Welchel grounded out to 1b unassisted (2-2 BFBF). Dailey struck out swinging (2-2 KBSBS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 5th - Martin flied out to cf (2-2 KBFFB). Davis flied out to cf (2-0 BB). Rodriguez flied out to cf (1-2 KBF). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

South Alabama 6th - Doolin to p for Smith. Quinn struck out swinging (0-2 KKS). Stokes walked (3-2 BFBBSFB). Montiel struck out swinging (1-2 BFSS). Wilson struck out looking (2-2 KBFBFK). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vanderbilt 6th - Lehrmann to p for Michael. Duvall singled to left field (3-2 KBKFBB). Thomas struck out swinging (0-2 FFS). Malloy singled to left field (3-1 BKBB); Duvall advanced to second. Noland struck out swinging (3-2 KBFBBS). Ray walked (3-1 BBFBB); Malloy advanced to second; Duvall advanced to third. Young doubled to left field, 3 RBI (3-1 BKBB); Ray scored; Malloy scored; Duvall scored. Martin walked (3-2 BKBKBB). Millirons to p for Lehrmann. Davis popped up to ss (1-0 B). 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

South Alabama 7th - DeLaTorre popped up to ss (0-0). Powers struck out looking (1-2 SBFK). Sandle grounded out to 2b (0-1 K). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 7th - Rodriguez struck out looking (3-2 BFBFBFK). Duvall struck out looking (0-2 KSK). Thomas flied out to rf (1-0 B). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

South Alabama 8th - Welchel struck out looking (3-2 BKFBBK). Dailey grounded out to 3b (3-2 KBBBSFF). Quinn struck out looking (1-2 BKFK). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 8th - Lacey to p for Millirons. Malloy walked (3-0 BBBB). Noland reached on a fielder's choice (0-0); Malloy out at second 3b to ss to 2b. Noland stole second, advanced to third on an error by c. Ray struck out swinging (3-2 KBBKFBS). Young struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (3-2 BBBKSFS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

South Alabama 9th - Stokes singled to right center (1-1 KB). Montiel grounded out to 1b unassisted (3-1 BFBB); Stokes advanced to second. Wilson popped up to 2b (1-0 B). DeLaTorre struck out swinging (3-2 KKBFBBS). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.