Vanderbilt Star RJ Austin Proving He’s a Top MLB Draft Prospect
Vanderbilt outfielder RJ Austin is living up to his draft status as a top three round prospect through the first full week of the 2025 season.
The Baseball America Preseason All-American began the season ranked as the No. 21 outfielder by D1Baseball.com and No. 24 junior by Perfect Game. If he continues his stellar play, he’ll move up those rankings soon enough.
Austin’s play before this weekend’s series against Saint Mary’s, was highlighted as one of the Standout Performers in last week’s episode of the Baseball America Draft Podcast with Carlos Collazo and Peter Flaherty.
“He’s got an impressive swing,” Flaherty said during the episode about Austin. “[His] impact is pretty impressive that he’s got into his frame. Ton of natural strength. Good athlete and contact skills. He has one of the most impressive swings from the (MLB Desert Invitational) last weekend.”
That swing had a pretty good showing for the Commodores in their three-game sweep of Saint Mary’s this past weekend. Here’s Austin’s stat lines for each of Vanderbilt's games:
- Friday: 2-3, 2 3B, BB, 2 R
- Saturday: 3-4, 3 RBI, BB, 2 R
- Sunday: 0-2, BB, R, 2K
- Total: 5-9, 3 RBI, 2 GB, 2 BB, 5 R, 2 K
Vanderbilt couldn’t ask more from one its best players. For the season, Austin has a .467 batting average, .833 slugging percentage and .556 on base percentage. He’s 14-for-30 at the plate with two doubles, three triples, a home run, seven RBIs, five walks drawn and three stolen bases. As a fielder, he’s posted a perfect fielding percentage on 13 putouts and an assist.
Austin and the Commodores will be back action soon enough. They’ll have Monday off and then host Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on SECN+.