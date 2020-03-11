Vanderbilt University COVID-19 Update



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Don't expect to find Coke, popcorn or any other concessions at Hawkins Field in the near future as Vanderbilt University announced on Tuesday that they are suspending the sale of concession in response to the growing fears of the COVID-19, Corona virus that is making its way into the United States.

Along with these measures implemented by Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference announced ne measures to protect student-athletes this week during the men's basketball tournament taking place here in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Here is the full statement from Vanderbilt University on the changes and how they will impact fans at upcoming university athletic events.

Vanderbilt University is committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone in our community. We have been working closely with infection control experts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and local and state public health officials, and have been reviewing all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as is the case with all public health concerns.

Vanderbilt Athletics at this time has not modified any scheduled home varsity event or domestic travel, and we are continuing to work closely with campus and community partners to monitor and respond to the evolving and fluid situation. The university remains open, although with a number of restrictions currently in place.

The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, Commodore Nation and guests remains our utmost priority. In response to the rapidly evolving events surrounding COVID-19, Vanderbilt currently plans to employ the following measures for the next two weeks at each athletic venue as a prevention strategy for disease transmission:

- Limiting non-essential person-to-person interactions by ceasing the selling of concessions items and beverages (fans are permitted to bring unopened bottled water into any athletic facility)

- Eliminating in-game promotions and giveaways to decrease hand-to-hand contact

- Increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces

- Encouraging attendees, staff, and participants who seem ill to go home or seek emergency care

- Urging fans to utilize practices such as social distancing

- Continuing the practice of live in-game video and audio coverage, in addition to social media coverage for fans to follow events remotely

Vanderbilt recognizes that these actions create significant challenges, and we ask for your understanding as we respond to this unprecedented public health issue.

In addition, Vanderbilt Athletics asks that all varsity event attendees take measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick

- Stay home when you are sick

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

As a standard, any potential guest who is feeling ill, regardless of their symptoms, should refrain from attending public events.

For information and updates related to the broad set of actions Vanderbilt University is taking to address this public health situation, please visit vu.edu/coronavirus.