Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field Is A Gem For Commodores Fans

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Commodores fans love it, other than some space issues while others talk negatively about it. Still, Hawkins Field, home to the Vandy Boys, is a baseball gem stuck in the middle of the most significant metropolitan city in the Southeastern Conference.

Sure other college stadiums have more space, fancy guest suites, and other amenities that don't exist at "The Hawk," but for a pure baseball playing surface, Vanderbilt's team is right there with anyone.

What makes Hawkins Field unique to me is the left-field wall, which touches a bit of baseball history in a mini replica of the Green Monster in Fenway Park, where many great moments in baseball history have occurred.

Yes, foul territory is limited, but that's another thing I find appealing about it. The field plays small and doesn't give teams many cheap outs. You have to earn all 27 to win there.

Why write about a baseball field, you ask?

Recently an article on a social media page brought people together to share pictures of genuinely wild and weird baseball fields that prove just how high Hawkins Field is, and this seemed a great way to share them.

Baseball 1
Baseball 4

So the next time opposing fans have anything negative to say about Hawkins Field, show them these pictures and let them see just how wrong they are.

Baseball 5
Michigan State

You can find the entire Sports Illustrated article with more pictures of other unique fields around the nation at the link here.

Baseball 6
Moorehead State

Baseball

