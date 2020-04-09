Build it where you can fit it

There are countless thousands of baseball fields in the United States, and no two are alike.

Baseball is the only major sport with no strict guidelines about the size of the playing field. While major league stadiums all have reasonably similar dimensions, the smaller stadiums and community parks where average people play the game can be truly bizarre. I played at a field as a kid with a pond about 400 feet deep in centerfield. (A guy on my team once hit one all the way out there. He got a double. He was very slow.)

There are places like that all around this country and people on Reddit’s /r/baseball forum have been sharing all the ones they know about. They’re really a sight to behold.

That last one is the only one on the list that I’ve actually been to. I caught a game there two summers ago when I was in Rhode Island. It has to be the most unique place I’ve ever seen a game. Most of the players ate got their dinner from the concession stand and there’s a bar in an adjoining building where you can get beer because the stadium doesn’t sell alcohol.

The fresh FIFA corruption charges are no surprise, but that doesn’t make them any less noteworthy. ... How the great Doc Emrick is trying to stay sharp with the NHL season on pause. ... A lost season of college football would be catastrophic for the entire NCAA. ... Are we seriously still doing soccer transfer rumors?

ESPN is going to air a HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players. ... Rex Ryan and Geno Smith got into a war of words after Ryan slighted Smith. ... Jerry Stackhouse says he regrets going to play with Michael Jordan in Washington.

