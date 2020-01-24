CommodoreCountry
Vandy Boys Begin Practice As Season Is Almost Here

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team began practice on Friday afternoon at Hawkins Field as they prepare to open the 2020 season in defense of their national championship on Feb. 14, against Michigan. 

Head coach Tim Corbin along with Austin Martin and Carter Young all spoke with media on Friday afternoon prior to the start of their first official, full team practice. 

The topics of conversation ranged from last season's historic tile team to this year's edition and of former players who are currently in the majors who, like Dansby Swanson- he is currently in Nashville and has been working out at Vanderbilt- return and share their knowledge and skill with younger players.        

Coach Corbin-who is one of the top three all-time best interviews I've had the pleasure of being involved in-was asked about the roster that he presented to the major baseball publications and how accurate those would be on opening day.  

While that lineup is a starting point for Corbin at this moment, he was slow to say that would, in fact, be the unit that takes the field for the opening pitch against Michigan.  

Baseball

