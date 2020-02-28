Vandy Boys host Hawaii in Weekend Series

The Hawaii Rainbows visit Vanderbilt this weekend for a three-game weekend set at Hawkins Field and for the visitors, the weather, particularly cold temeratures could be a major factor.

The Rainbows, winners of seven of ten games this season, their best start since 2012, are yet to play a road game, meaning this will be there first trip away from the islands. Thus the temerpature could be a big factor, at least in game one if not the entire series.

Mason Hickman, (1-0, 0.00 ERA through two starts) toes thr rubber in game one Friday for the Commodores. The junior right hander has been dominating-as has the Commodores entire staff to this point- tossing 12.0 innings without an earned run in two starts. He has allow six hits, only one being for extra bases, surrendered three walks and struk out 15 opposing hitters.

The Rainboes will likely counter with RHP Logan Pouelsen (0-1, 6.06 ERA) who was roughed up in his last outing.

As a team, the Rainbows picthing sports a 3.20 ERA and are coming off a four-game spluit last weekend against Washington State.

Offensively the Rainbows have five players hitting .300 ore better this season, led by Kole Kaler who is swinging the hottest batat .417. He is followed by Tyler Best at 364, Scotty Scott with a .345 mark while Alex Baeza stands at .333 to this point in the season.

Vanderbilt trails the all-time series between the two teams 2-18 having lost 11 in a row dating back to a 6-1 Commodore win in 1977.

The Rainbows pitching will contend with a Commodores offense that is begining to find their rhythum during this homestand.

Austin Martinin particular has caught fire, raising his baverage to .394 with 13 hits, 11 runs, eight RBI and three homeruns, with two coming in his last game Wednesday, versus St. Louis.

The Commodores (7-2) winners of six games in a row, all six coming at home will conclude the current 11-game homestand at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Arkansas. The Commodores are also riding a 10-game win streak in midweek nonconference home games, which will be on the line Tuesday.

Weekend Pitching Matchups: Saturday/Sunday

• SATURDAY: RHP Kumar Rocker (2-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.76 ERA)

• SUNDAY: LHP Jake Eder (1-0, 4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Ross (1-0, 0.00 ERA)