CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vandy Boys host Hawaii in Weekend Series

Greg Arias

The Hawaii Rainbows visit Vanderbilt this weekend for a three-game weekend set at Hawkins Field and for the visitors, the weather, particularly cold temeratures could be  a major factor. 

The Rainbows, winners of seven of ten games this season, their best start since 2012, are yet to play a road game, meaning this will be there first trip away from the islands. Thus the temerpature could be a big factor, at least in game one if not the entire series. 

Mason Hickman, (1-0, 0.00 ERA through two starts) toes thr rubber in game one Friday for the Commodores. The junior right hander has been dominating-as has the Commodores entire staff to this point- tossing 12.0 innings without an earned run in two starts. He has  allow six hits, only one being for extra bases, surrendered three walks and struk out 15 opposing hitters. 

The Rainboes will likely counter with RHP Logan Pouelsen (0-1, 6.06 ERA) who was roughed up in his last outing. 

As a team, the Rainbows picthing sports a 3.20 ERA and are coming off a four-game spluit last weekend against Washington State. 

Offensively the Rainbows have five players hitting .300 ore better this season, led by Kole Kaler who is swinging the hottest batat .417. He is followed by Tyler Best at 364, Scotty Scott with a .345 mark while Alex Baeza stands at .333 to this point in the season.

Vanderbilt trails the all-time series between the two teams 2-18 having lost 11 in a row dating back to a 6-1 Commodore win in 1977.

The Rainbows pitching will contend with a Commodores offense that is begining to find their rhythum during this homestand. 

Austin Martinin particular has caught fire, raising his baverage to .394 with 13 hits, 11 runs, eight RBI and three homeruns, with two coming in his last game Wednesday, versus St. Louis.

The Commodores (7-2) winners of six games in a row, all six coming at home will conclude the current 11-game homestand at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Arkansas. The Commodores are also riding a 10-game win streak in midweek nonconference home games, which will be on the line Tuesday.

Weekend Pitching Matchups: Saturday/Sunday

• SATURDAY: RHP Kumar Rocker (2-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.76 ERA)

• SUNDAY: LHP Jake Eder (1-0, 4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Ross (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wakefield's Return Should Bolster Vanderbilt Backfield

Senior set to lead Vanderbilt young running back corps in 2020.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin Headed to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Tim Corbin was surprised this afternoon with the news that he is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall fo Fame.

Greg Arias

Keegan's Return to Vanderbilt's Lineup a Boost in more ways than one

Dominic Keegan's first game of the 2020 season was spectacularly unspectacular.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse calls out Players, team to Rebound Better, Among Other Things

The Vanderbilt Commodores dropped another SEC game they had a chance to win because of free-throw shooting and poor rebounding.

Greg Arias

A Deeper look into Vanderbilt's Strategic Plan and Lee's Comments

Now that we've all had some time to consume Vanderbilt's announcement, it's time to digest things.

Greg Arias

One Again Free-Throw Shooting Dooms Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores left 13 points at the free-throw line in a 61-52 loss to Missouri on Wednesday inside Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Lee Answers Questions on Strategic Plan Leads to more Questions

Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Storey-Lee met with members of the media prior to Wednesday night's Commodores men's basketball game versus Missouri.

Greg Arias

Pitching Dominates again as Vanderbilt tops Billikens

The Vanderbilt Commodores improved their winning streak to seven games as Ethan Smith dominated the visiting St. Louis Billikens on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

Commodores Looking for Leaders, Others to fill Roles for 202 Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores began spring practice on Tuesday and are looking to fill come openings on both sides of the football, including finding leaders for the team in general.

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Way and the new plan Announcement

Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Storey-Lee and the university's athletic department release a part of their new strategic facilities plan on Wednesday, but a closer look still doesn't tell us much.

Greg Arias