Vandy Boys Pitching off to a Strong Start a Home

Greg Arias

Good pitching wins baseball games, and that's what we are seeing through the first full week of the 2020 college baseball season for the defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores. 

Through the first five games of the young season, the Commodores, (3-2) pitching staff have a team ERA of just 1.81, and that is with three pitchers whose ERAs are above 5.0 and two above 10.0.   

Jake Eder (5.40), Tyler Brown (10.12), and Chris McElvain (15.43) struggled on opening weekend at the MLB4 Tournament in Arizona, none have seen game action in either game since the team's return to Nashville. 

Both top starters Mason Hickman and Kumar Rocker were lights out in their only appearances of the season in Scottsdale with Rocker earning a win and Hickman a no-decision, but so too were young relievers, Sam Hliboki,  Nick Maldonado who combined for five innings, allowing three hits and no runs. 

In the last two games, the Commodores sent freshman Jack Leiter and sophomore Ethan Smith to the hill and got impressive performances from both.   

In the Commodores first home game on Tuesday, it was Leiter who dazzled in his debut, striking out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in five innings of work. He did not allow a hit, run, walk or hit batsman. Fellow freshman Thomas Shultz followed Leiter and was almost as good, allowing only two hits through four innings and striking out seven of the 14 batters he faced. 

On Wednesday it was Ethan Smith's turn to dominate as the sophomore from Mt. Juliet, Tn. as in his first start of the season he dominated five innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and struck out seven of 17 batters he faced. 

Smith was backed by freshman Michael Doolin, who tossed the final four innings, allowing one hit, one walk and struck out seven of 14 batters. 

Outside of  Eder, Brown, and McElvain, no other Commodores pitcher has an ERA above 0.00 through five games.  

The Commodores continuing their eleven game homestand with games three, four and five this Friday through Sunday as Illinois-Chicago visits Hawking Field for the three-game set.  The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

While it is assumed that Hickman, Rocker, and Eder will start those games, head coach Tim Corbin could choose to use some of his other young arms in this early part of the season, but my bet is Hickman and Rocker take the hill for the first two of the weekend.    

Vanderbilt-South Alabama Game Two Recap

Vanderbilt topped South Alabama winning both games of a two-game set. The Commodores shutout the Jags in a 4-0 final.

Greg Arias

Pitching propels Vandy Boys to a two-game sweep

Vanderbilt pitching dominates in two-game sweep of South Alabama.

Greg Arias

Jordan Wright stepped up for Vanderbilt on Tuesday

Despite the continued losses on the court, the Vanderbilt Commodores continue to have players step forward with big games.

Greg Arias

"Ground Hogs Day" continues for Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores were oh so close to beating Tennessee Tuesday night in Knoxville, but fell short again.

Greg Arias

Freshman Pitchers Combine For 19 Ks and Shutout In Home Opener

Zacheriah Williams

Commodores come up Short as Tennessee wins Again

Vanderbilt kept it close for a time, but lack of depth and foul trouble ultimately did them in against Tennessee for the second time this season.

Greg Arias

Pregame: Vanderbilt Basketball vs Tennessee

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers are swet to tipoff here in Knoxville within the hour.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Announces Dates for Spring Practice

The Vanderbilt Commodores will start spring drills on Tuesday, February 25, building toward the Black and Gold Spring Game on Friday, April 3.

Greg Arias

Commodores Visit Knoxville to face Tennessee in Second Matchup of Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has a big week in front of him as he and his team travel to Knoxville today to face Tennessee, then home to host Georgia on Saturday as the university will honor Perry Wallace during the game against the Bulldogs.

Greg Arias