Where Does Vanderbilt Rank Ahead of SEC Opener?
Vanderbilt had a perfect week on the diamond last week, which resulted in the Commodores receiving a slight bump up in Monday’s latest top 25 polls.
Vanderbilt (13-3) moved up two spots to No. 16 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and moved up three spots to No. 14 in Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings. The Commodores recorded four wins last week, including two run-rule wins against St. Bonaventure (14-1) and the series opening game against Xavier (15-3).
Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Commodores before they begin SEC play:
“Vanderbilt put together an exceptionally well-rounded week with potent offensive performances and excellent pitching. The Commodores outscored their opponents 39-5. Freshman Brodie Johnston, Baseball America’s Preseason SEC Freshman of the year, recorded his first multi-home run game. Shortstop Jonathan Vastine has recorded hits in five-straight games, which is encouraging after a slow start to the year at the plate. Ace lefty JD Thompson struck out 10 in six innings on Friday night against Xavier. Vanderbilt is set to host Valparaiso on Tuesday before traveling to Auburn for its SEC opener.”
The Commodores will host Valparaiso on Tuesday before starting off SEC play with a road trip to No. 25 Auburn this weekend.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings from D1Baseball and Baseball America:
D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings
- LSU (16-1)
- Tennessee (16-0)
- Arkansas (15-1)
- Georgia (18-1)
- Florida State (15-0)
- North Carolina (14-2)
- Florida (15-2)
- Oregon State (10-3)
- Oregon (14-2)
- Clemson (15-1)
- Texas (13-1)
- Oklahoma (14-1)
- Ole Miss (14-1)
- Wake Forest (14-3)
- UC Santa Barbara (13-2)
- Vanderbilt (13-3)
- Alabama (16-1)
- Stanford (12-3)
- Texas A&M (9-6)
- Dallas Baptist (11-4)
- Troy (13-3)
- Southern Miss (11-5)
- Virginia (9-5)
- Coastal Carolina (12-4)
- Auburn (13-3)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (16-0)
- LSU (16-1)
- Arkansas (15-1)
- Florida State (15-0)
- Clemson (15-1)
- Florida (15-2)
- Georgia (18-1)
- Oklahoma (14-1)
- Texas (13-1)
- North Carolina (14-2)
- Oregon State (10-3)
- Oregon (14-2)
- Wake Forest (14-3)
- Vanderbilt (13-3)
- Ole Miss (14-1)
- Alabama (12-0)
- Stanford (12-3)
- UC Irvine (11-4)
- Virginia (9-5)
- Dallas Baptist (11-4)
- Texas A&M (9-6)
- Mississippi State (11-4)
- Kentucky (12-2)
- UC Santa Barbara (13-2)
- Louisville (12-2)