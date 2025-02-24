Vanderbilt Commodores

Will a Perfect Week for Vanderbilt Lead to a Higher Ranking?

Find out where the Vanderbilt Commodore baseball team are ranked in the latest top 25 polls from D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.

Vanderbilt junior RJ Austin sprints towards home plate in a game against Saint Mary's this weekend in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt was a perfect 5-0 in its games last week, but didn’t see those results move the Commodores up in any of the major college baseball rankings.


The Commodores (7-1) moved up one spot in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 Poll to No. 13 and remained in its same spot in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings at No. 13.

Vanderbilt secured a pair of wins against Air Force (3-1 and 5-2) last week and swept Saint Mary’s (11-4, 13-7 and 10-0). The Commodores will play four times this week, starting Tuesday at home against  Tennessee Tech before heading out west to take part in the Southern California College Baseball Classic. Vanderbilt will face UCLA on Friday, USC on Saturday and UConn on Sunday.

Here are the complete and latest rankings from D1Baseball.com and Baseball America:

D1Baseball.com Top 25

  1. Texas A&M (5-1)
  2. LSU (6-1)
  3. Tennessee (7-0)
  4. Arkansas (6-1)
  5. North Carolina (6-0)
  6. Georgia (8-1)
  7. Florida State (7-0)
  8. Florida (7-0)
  9. Oregon State (5-2)
  10. Virginia (3-3)
  11. Oregon (6-2)
  12. Wake Forest (7-1)
  13. Clemson (6-1)
  14. Vanderbilt (7-1)
  15. Texas (5-1)
  16. Oklahoma (6-0)
  17. Duke (4-3)
  18. Mississippi State (6-1)
  19. Dallas Baptist (6-1)
  20. UC Santa Barbara (6-1)
  21. Troy (6-1)
  22. Southern Miss (7-1)
  23. Cincinnati (4-2)
  24. Ole Miss (6-1)
  25. TCU (5-2)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

  1. Texas A&M (7-0)
  2. Tennessee (7-0)
  3. LSU (6-1)
  4. Arkansas (6-1)
  5. Florida State (7-0)
  6. Florida (7-0)
  7. Clemson (6-1)
  8. Virginia (3-3)
  9. North Carolina (6-0)
  10. Georgia (8-1)
  11. Oregon State (5-2)
  12. Texas (5-1)
  13. Vanderbilt (7-1)
  14. Wake Forest (7-1)
  15. Mississippi State (6-1)
  16. Oklahoma State (2-3)
  17. Duke (4-3)
  18. Dallas Baptist (3-1)
  19. Oregon (3-1)
  20. UC Irvine (4-3)
  21. UC Santa Barbara (6-1)
  22. NC State (3-4)
  23. Kentucky (4-1)
  24. TCU (5-2)
  25. Alabama (8-0)

