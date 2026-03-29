Amidst Byington Extension, Vanderbilt Continues to Take Athletics Seriously: The Anchor

Vanderbilt athletics continues to be on the rise.

Saturday afternoon, Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington signed a long-term extension to stay with the program for years to come. The Commodores are coming off a 27-9 season that featured its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012 and just one win shy of tying the program record.

Byington’s extension gives comfort to the fans, the administration and the coaching staff. It also ensures that the 2025-2026 season was not just a wonderful year that would not be repeatable. Rather, the extension shows that Vanderbilt basketball is going to continue to compete for conference championships and deeper tournament runs.

Overall, Vanderbilt athletics has been on first over the past few months. Vanderbilt football had a historic 10-3 season and Vanderbilt soccer went to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history in 2025.

As a result, Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea got a contract extension and so did Vanderbilt soccer head coach Darren Ambrose. Between the three, Vanderbilt is home to some of the best coaches in the country in their respective sports.

Vanderbilt is a place players and coaches want to be. And the city of Nashville has turned all of its attention to Vanderbilt athletics.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

160 days

The Anchor: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Vanderbilt track and field athletes Tyla Lumley and Lily Kriegel both posted school records Friday at the Raleigh Relays. Kriegel broke the school record time for the 5,000-meter relay with a time of 15:56.34. Kriegel is the first woman Commodores to ever have a sub-16 minute time in a 5,000 meter race. Additionally, Lumley set a Vanderbilt record for fastest time in the 10,000-meter invitational with a time of 33:18.15.

At Vanderbilt football’s spring practice Saturday, freshman quarterback Jared Curtis rolled out to his left and threw a ball to fellow quarterback Whit Muschamp.

Writers from Denver Broncos On SI made the case as to why the Broncos should take former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in this year’s NFL Draft in April

Saturday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse beat Charlotte 16-7.

Vanderbilt baseball beat No. 21 Tennessee 6-5 in 16 innings.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at Kentucky, 12 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. No. 7 LSU, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt soccer vs. Indiana (Exhibition), 4 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Clemson Invitational, Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“We grew up in Nashville. My sister went to Vanderbilt and was four years older than me. I was just a Vanderbilt person, period.” Billy Wade

We’ll Leave You With This…