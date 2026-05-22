Vanderbilt Commit Grant Haviland Talks Eli Stowers, Jared Curtis, and More

Tight end Grant Haviland is Vanderbilt’s second-highest-ranked commit in the recruiting Class of 2027 according to Rivals, only behind linebacker Omarii Sanders. The four-star in-state tight end from Milton High School is ranked as high as the best tight end in the country by ESPN.

He is listed at 6-foot-4 and a half, and the two-time state champion is ready to get to work in Nashville.

At Milton, he played his freshman and sophomore seasons with future Auburn tight end Ryan Ghea. However, he finally was able to be the main guy last season, and he had 343 yards and four touchdowns despite the team having inconsistent quarterback play after three-star quarterback Derrick Baker got injured in the Eagles’ first game of the season. Ironically, Baker is now committed to Tennessee, and the two will have one more season together before going on to their rival schools.

Haviland recently spoke with Vanderbilt on SI about the Commodores, Eli Stowers, and more.

Haviland on Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) and coach Clark Lea embrace after the team’s win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Being a tight end, Haviland took note of how Eli Stowers developed and was eventually selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Stowers helped Vanderbilt land Haviland, and the two have had a few conversations together that the prospect enjoyed.

“I had dinner with him on my visit, and it went great," Haviland said. "He showed me some wisdom about his career and Vanderbilt, and before that. It was really cool to meet him and get some tips from him.”

Haviland committed to Vanderbilt over Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee. All of those schools besides Vanderbilt are usually regarded as “blue blood schools.” So it raised a few questions why he would want to go to the Commodores over, but believes that Vanderbilt will be a new “blue blood.”

“I think they have all the pieces when it comes to the coaches and the players," Haviland said. "We’ve seen in the past two seasons, everything the coaches are telling me about the future, they are showing me.”

Vanderbilt signed the top prospect in the country last season in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, and Haviland is excited to start building a relationship.

“I talked to him on my visit a little bit, and I texted him when I committed," Haviland said. "I’m really excited to get to know him and play with him in the future.”

He will be making his official visit to Nashville on June 4-7.

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