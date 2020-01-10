VandyMaven
Commodore Women Take Down Georgia 63-55 For Huge Road Win

Greg Arias

The turnaround season continues for head coach Stephaine White and her Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team as they knocked off Georgia 63-55 on Thursday night. It was their first win in Athens since 2011 and improved their record to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.   

The Commodores fell behind early and trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the second frame would prove to be where the game turned. 

Down 23-15 with 4:38 left in the second quarter, the Commodores offense began to wake up. Led by Koi Love, the Commodores mounted a 10-0 run to close the half and take a 25-23 advantage into the intermission. Love scored the final six points in the run and would finish the game as the leading scorer with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

 The Commodores outrebounded Georgia 23-18 in the first half, a big reason they were able to take the lead into the locker room at the half. 

The third quarter was close as the teams battled back and forth with the Commodores holding a slim 37-34 lead with 4:47 left in the period. That's when the Vanderbilt offense took over.  

Once again led by Love, who finished the third with a career-high 20 points, the Commodores would outscore Georgia 12-7 in that stretch and build a 49-37 advantage heading to the final quarter. 

Georgia would make a run in the fourth, cutting the lead to single digits, but each time the Commodores would answer, holding on for an important conference road win.

Mariella Fasoula finished the night with 14 points and 6 rebounds, she was the only other Commodore in double figures. Autumn Newby added 8 points while LeaLea Carter and Chelsie Hall each finished with 6 points each.    

Jordyn Cambridge led Vanderbilt in rebounds with 8 and was tied for the team lead in assists with three along with Hall and Carter. 

The Commodores shot just 42% from the floor on the night, but their bench dominated d Georgia, outscoring them 33-5 on the night. 

The win leaves the Commodores in a six-way tie for second place in the conference at the moment as they prepare to host 4th ranked and Conference leader South Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym. 

Tipoff against the Gamecocks is set for 4 pm and can be seen on the SEC Network. 

