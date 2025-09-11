Scouting Report: Breaking Down Vanderbilt Commit Ethan Mgbako
Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from four-star swingman Ethan Mgbako, he announced on Thursday.
The Oak Hill product is rated as the No. 65 player in the 2026 class by 247 Sports and is the first top 100 recruit to commit to Mark Byington and Vanderbilt basketball since Byington became the head coach in 2024.
Mgbako is Vanderbilt’s first commit in the class of 2026 and doesn’t appear to be the last. Here’s a breakdown of his skillset and what he could give Vanderbilt as the headliner of its class.
Breaking down Mgbako’s game
Mgbako has proven it more than just about any high school player that Vanderbilt has picked up in recent years, as a junior he was third in the EYBL scholastic league in scoring and was seventh as a senior as a 20 point per game guy. The 6-foot-6 wing enters his second season at high school powerhouse Oak Hill and appears to have the traits of a player that’s already played against the best players in the country.
Vanderbilt regards the basketball IQ and feel for the game of Oak Hill senior as a positive in his game and was attracted to that as a do it all offensive option as a junior at Oak Hill. Mgbako shot 42% from 3-point range at Oak Hill last season and is regarded by some in his recruitment as one of the best pure scorers and shooters in the country.
Mgbako doesn’t appear to need to be the primary offensive option to effect games and can thrive as a catch and shoot piece, but he has capability to be significantly more as a scorer and all around offensive player.
The Vanderbilt commit can get his shot off the bounce with varying success off the dribble, but is also valuable because of his ability to throw his body around and stay composed around the rim. He’s got a smooth jumper that he can make with a hand in his face and get to quickly off of a bounce or two. Mgbako also has a knack for scoring around the bucket in BLOB settings and getting to his Barkley when his drives are cut off.
That move appears to be a microcosm of Mgbako’s game. Perhaps it’s not as flashy or predicated on standout athleticism as some others in his class, but it’s a mature game that often results in him piling up numbers through making the right play.
Vanderbilt likes Mgbako’s ability to keep it moving or make the extra pass and while he’s not a flashy passer, he’s not a ball stopper and appears to be a player that can play within a sophisticated offense right away.
Mgbako appears to be a fit for Byington’s offense because of his success in transition on the EYBL circuit–where he didn’t deliver all that many towering dunks, but always appears to be on the right spot in the break and makes the safe plays well–as well as his versatility to play multiple positions–which Vanderbilt was attracted to in the recruiting process.
At times that statement can be all talk, but Mgbako roamed the top of the key waiting to try to make a play off the catch during the EYBL season. Now he says that he’s trying to develop into more of a combo guard based off of the needs of his Oak Hill team. Vanderbilt appears to be comfortable with him in a few different spots, particularly because of his ability to guard multiple positions.
Mgbako is an old guy in disguise as a young guy. Expect him to be a factor for Vanderbilt right away as a result.