Commodores loss in SEC Tourney now a Footnote and Trivia Questions

Nashville, Tn.- When the Southeastern Conference made the call to end the remaining four days of the men's basketball tournament the Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ole Miss Rebels became footnotes in conference tournament history and a trivia question for the ages.

Because of this year's tournament ending prematurely, the SEC record books will forever read something like "No tournament, canceled for illness." It won't mention anything that actually happened.

However, for those who participated, watched or wrote about the two games that actually took place, the memories will remain regardless of what the official records reflect.

What would the record books look like if the SEC were to count the two games played? Here are the records from the two games that took place. Here are just a few of the best of the two games from this year.

Mar 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Workers at Bridgestone Arena remove signage and seating following the cancellation of the SEC men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the COVID 19 virus. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Most Points Score- Individual

Saben Lee-Vanderbilt, 30 vs Arkansas

Mason Jones- Arkansas, 22 vs Vanderbilt

Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 22 vs Ole Miss

Desi Sills- Arkansas, 20 vs Vanderbilt

Most Points Scored-Team

Arkansas- 86 vs Vanderbilt

Georgia0 81 vs Ole Miss

Most Made Three-Point Shots- Individual

Desi Sills- Arkansas, 5

Most Rebounds- Individual

Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 11 vs Ole Miss

Dylan Disu- Vanderbilt, 10 vs Arkansas

Most Rebounds Team

Vanderbilt-35 vs Arkansas

Arkansas-34 vs Vanderbilt

Georgia-33 vs Ole Miss

Ole Miss- 32 vs Georgia

Biggest Margin of Victory

Georgia- 18 vs Ole Miss

Arkansas- 13 vs Vanderbilt

Most Blocked Shots-Individual

Ethan Henderson- Arkansas 3 vs Vanderbilt

Most Blocked Shots Team

Arkansas, 7 vs Vanderbilt

Longest Time Lead

Georgia- 39:10 vs Ole Miss

Arkansas- 36:42 vs Vanderbilt

Most Minutes Played

Anthony Edwards- Georgia, 40

Breein Tyree- Ole Miss 39:23

Dylan Disu-Vanderbilt 39:16

Saben Lee 37:35

Highest Team Shooting Percentage Game

Georgia- 54.5% vs Ole Miss

Arkansas- 49.0% vs Vanderbilt

Highest Team Shootin Percentage Half

Arkansas- 60.0% vs Vanderbilt

Georgia- 55.6% vs Ole Miss

Assists- Team

Georgia- 19 vs Ole Miss

Arkansas- 17 vs Vanderbilt

Assists-Individual

Sahvir Wheeler- Georgia, 8 vs Ole Miss

Mason Jones- Arkansas, 6 vs Vanderbilt

Jalen Harris- Arkansas 5 vs Vanderbilt

Four players tied with 4 each

There you have it, just a few categories of final stats from the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament that never was, and hopefully, this will help you be a star if the subject of these stats ever arises at an event or party you're attending.