CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Commodores loss in SEC Tourney now a Footnote and Trivia Questions

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- When the Southeastern Conference made the call to end the remaining four days of the men's basketball tournament the Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ole Miss Rebels became footnotes in conference tournament history and a trivia question for the ages.

Because of this year's tournament ending prematurely, the SEC record books will forever read something like "No tournament, canceled for illness." It won't mention anything that actually happened. 

However, for those who participated, watched or wrote about the two games that actually took place, the memories will remain regardless of what the official records reflect.   

What would the record books look like if the SEC were to count the two games played? Here are the records from the two games that took place. Here are just a few of the best of the two games from this year.

USATSI_14177927
Mar 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Workers at Bridgestone Arena remove signage and seating following the cancellation of the SEC men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the COVID 19 virus. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Most Points Score- Individual

  • Saben Lee-Vanderbilt, 30 vs Arkansas
  • Mason Jones- Arkansas, 22 vs Vanderbilt
  • Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 22 vs Ole Miss
  • Desi Sills- Arkansas, 20 vs Vanderbilt   

Most Points Scored-Team 

  • Arkansas- 86 vs Vanderbilt
  • Georgia0 81 vs Ole Miss 

Most Made Three-Point Shots- Individual

  • Desi Sills- Arkansas, 5

Most Rebounds- Individual

  • Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 11 vs Ole Miss 
  • Dylan Disu- Vanderbilt, 10 vs Arkansas

Most Rebounds Team

  • Vanderbilt-35 vs Arkansas
  • Arkansas-34 vs Vanderbilt
  • Georgia-33 vs Ole Miss
  • Ole Miss- 32 vs Georgia

Biggest Margin of Victory

  • Georgia- 18 vs Ole Miss
  • Arkansas- 13 vs Vanderbilt 

Most Blocked Shots-Individual

  • Ethan Henderson- Arkansas 3 vs Vanderbilt

Most Blocked Shots Team

  • Arkansas, 7 vs Vanderbilt 

Longest Time Lead

  • Georgia- 39:10 vs Ole Miss
  • Arkansas- 36:42 vs Vanderbilt

Most Minutes Played

  • Anthony Edwards- Georgia, 40
  • Breein Tyree- Ole Miss 39:23
  • Dylan Disu-Vanderbilt 39:16
  • Saben Lee 37:35

Highest Team Shooting Percentage Game

  • Georgia- 54.5% vs Ole Miss
  • Arkansas- 49.0% vs Vanderbilt 

Highest Team Shootin Percentage Half

  • Arkansas- 60.0%  vs Vanderbilt
  • Georgia- 55.6% vs Ole Miss

Assists- Team 

  • Georgia- 19 vs Ole Miss
  • Arkansas- 17 vs Vanderbilt 

Assists-Individual 

  • Sahvir Wheeler- Georgia, 8 vs Ole Miss
  • Mason Jones- Arkansas, 6 vs Vanderbilt
  • Jalen Harris- Arkansas 5 vs Vanderbilt
  • Four players tied with 4 each

There you have it, just a few categories of final stats from the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament that never was, and hopefully, this will help you be a star if the subject of these stats ever arises at an event or party you're attending. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Looks Into Granting Extra Year for Student-Athletes

The NCAA is getting this one right.

Greg Arias

Economic Impact on Nashville hard to Quantify

The exact amount of the financial impact of the cancellation of the final four days of the Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament may never be fully known.

Greg Arias

March Sadness: NCAA Should Allow Seniors to Return

There are so many moving parts and so much uncertainty regarding the future of many things surrounding college sports.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt thumps Toledo in Midweek Matchup

Commodores pound out 14 hits and 11 runs to top the Rockets 11-2 at Hawkins Field

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Season now on hold till March 30

The SEC has now placed a hold on the continuation of the league's conference baseball schedule.

Greg Arias

Football and Basketball Recruiting will soon be Impacted by COVID-19

In the wake of the cancellations of college conference basketball tournaments, the impact will soon be felt in recruiting as well.

Greg Arias

SEC Officially Cancels Remainder of Conference Basketball Tournament

There will be no more games this weekend, as the SEC officially cancels the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament here in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Commodores Bounced from SEC Tournament Before last fans in Attendance

Saben Lee's game-high 30 points are not enough as Arkansas ended the Commodores season in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will go on without fans

SEC makes the call to not allow fans to attend the remainder of the men's basketball tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Monitoring NCAA Announcement on Tournaments

The NCAA and SEC are in the process of making a decision on allowing fans into the remainder of the SEC Tournament

Greg Arias