Commodores loss in SEC Tourney now a Footnote and Trivia Questions
Greg Arias
Nashville, Tn.- When the Southeastern Conference made the call to end the remaining four days of the men's basketball tournament the Vanderbilt Commodores along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ole Miss Rebels became footnotes in conference tournament history and a trivia question for the ages.
Because of this year's tournament ending prematurely, the SEC record books will forever read something like "No tournament, canceled for illness." It won't mention anything that actually happened.
However, for those who participated, watched or wrote about the two games that actually took place, the memories will remain regardless of what the official records reflect.
What would the record books look like if the SEC were to count the two games played? Here are the records from the two games that took place. Here are just a few of the best of the two games from this year.
Most Points Score- Individual
- Saben Lee-Vanderbilt, 30 vs Arkansas
- Mason Jones- Arkansas, 22 vs Vanderbilt
- Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 22 vs Ole Miss
- Desi Sills- Arkansas, 20 vs Vanderbilt
Most Points Scored-Team
- Arkansas- 86 vs Vanderbilt
- Georgia0 81 vs Ole Miss
Most Made Three-Point Shots- Individual
- Desi Sills- Arkansas, 5
Most Rebounds- Individual
- Rayshaun Hammonds- Georgia, 11 vs Ole Miss
- Dylan Disu- Vanderbilt, 10 vs Arkansas
Most Rebounds Team
- Vanderbilt-35 vs Arkansas
- Arkansas-34 vs Vanderbilt
- Georgia-33 vs Ole Miss
- Ole Miss- 32 vs Georgia
Biggest Margin of Victory
- Georgia- 18 vs Ole Miss
- Arkansas- 13 vs Vanderbilt
Most Blocked Shots-Individual
- Ethan Henderson- Arkansas 3 vs Vanderbilt
Most Blocked Shots Team
- Arkansas, 7 vs Vanderbilt
Longest Time Lead
- Georgia- 39:10 vs Ole Miss
- Arkansas- 36:42 vs Vanderbilt
Most Minutes Played
- Anthony Edwards- Georgia, 40
- Breein Tyree- Ole Miss 39:23
- Dylan Disu-Vanderbilt 39:16
- Saben Lee 37:35
Highest Team Shooting Percentage Game
- Georgia- 54.5% vs Ole Miss
- Arkansas- 49.0% vs Vanderbilt
Highest Team Shootin Percentage Half
- Arkansas- 60.0% vs Vanderbilt
- Georgia- 55.6% vs Ole Miss
Assists- Team
- Georgia- 19 vs Ole Miss
- Arkansas- 17 vs Vanderbilt
Assists-Individual
- Sahvir Wheeler- Georgia, 8 vs Ole Miss
- Mason Jones- Arkansas, 6 vs Vanderbilt
- Jalen Harris- Arkansas 5 vs Vanderbilt
- Four players tied with 4 each
There you have it, just a few categories of final stats from the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament that never was, and hopefully, this will help you be a star if the subject of these stats ever arises at an event or party you're attending.