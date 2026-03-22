Despite the Ending, Vanderbilt Fans Will Remember This Team Forever. Here’s How the Players Want to be Remembered

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Vanderbilt players stared blankly at the ground shaking their heads, trying to process what happened. Others put their faces in their hands, showing visible emotion.In the bowels of Paycom Center, a palpable feeling of heartbreak, distraughtness and disbelief filled the Commodores’ locker room. A memory they want to forget just happened, but it will be nonerasable.

And rightfully so. Just moments before, Vanderbilt’s magical 2025-2026 basketball season came to an end in what could only be described as a moment that will live in infamy in the brains of Vanderbilt fans. A halfcourt miss from the Commodores’ superstar, Tyler Tanner, that bounced off the backboard, going halfway down and out will be something that no sports fan could possibly forget.

Vanderbilt took its fans on one of the most memorable rides in its program’s history. A season that felt like it had re-established what fans call “Memorial Magic.” The Commodores gave fans their first NCAA Tournament win they had seen since 2012. A season which saw its first top four finish in the SEC since 2012 as well. And a season where Vanderbilt won 26 games for the first time since the 2007-2008 season.

The manner in which the season ended is certainly a moment Vanderbilt players and fans want to forget, but the season as a whole is something players and fans want to remember. And the players hope fans will remember the legacy and season they had.

“I think you remember it how it needs to be remembered. Obviously we broke a lot of school records. We came in here, we know people had us as the underdogs, and we overcame a lot as a team. So I think we’re going to be well-remembered the way we need to be,” Duke Miles said on how he feels this team should be remembered.

Miles’ underdog comment is justified. Vanderbilt was picked to finish 11th in the SEC when the preseason SEC poll was released in mid-October. Nobody outside of Nashville thought the Commodores would accomplish the things it did.

To say Vanderbilt was going to challenge its all-time program wins record of 28 would have been inconceivable to many. But the Commodores were just two wins shy of tying that. To say Vanderbilt would have been a top five seed in the NCAA Tournament with the amount of transfers that had to figure out how to play together quickly would have been unthinkable to many, perhaps even Vanderbilt fans themselves.

It is a team that looked like they truly cared for each other. There was no dysfunction in the locker room among players. There was no national controversy that created distraction. It was a locker room full of guys that really did love everything about the team from the coaches on down.

And it is exactly that why Vanderbilt feels like this roster was so special.

“I’d say that’s really the reason. Everybody cared about each other so much and wanted to win not just for themselves and not just to win, but for each other,” Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel said.

But in addition to the camaraderie this Vanderbilt team had, the Commodores had a never-quit mentality. Thinking throughout the season, there were a few games where it had seemed like games were over, but Vanderbilt fought back. Whether it was the game against Oklahoma where the Commodores fell just short of a 23-point comeback in the second half, or a nearly 21-point comeback in the final seven minutes at Missouri, Vanderbilt was a team that had heart all season.

That is another way in which the Commodores hope fans remember this team.

“This is a team that fought. I was desperate to win every single night. Did whatever we could to have won on that day. And a tight, cohesive group that had a lot of camaraderie that helped us play awhile together on the court,” Vanderbilt forward and Cornell transfer AK Okereke said. “That’s all that we need to be remembered as.”

Okereke was one of the guys that helped make this Vanderbilt team so special. Transferring to Nashville from Cornell, Okereke was a pivotal piece that helped head coach Mark Byington’s offense run efficiently. Okereke bought into Byington’s system because he saw the track record Byington had coming into Vanderbilt.

Along with Okereke was a long list of players that produced so much for Vanderbilt all season, starting with Tyler Tanner. Tanner’s season was one that will go down in school history on a list of Vanderbilt legends that will forever live in Vanderbilt University history, regardless of what his decision for next season ends up being. Tanner has cemented a legend-like status in Nashville even if he continued to play at Vanderbilt.

At the end of the day, it was the players on the team that made this team so memorable. The players had an incredible focus on each other and ignored the outside noise. Only focusing on themselves and not what the outside thought of them.

And that is why the team loved playing for each other. The team was so memorable because there was no erratic player, but a group of players that were considered more so as misfits or players that were overlooked or doubted -- whether it be coming out of high school or in the transfer portal -- that came together as one unified roster.

And that is a big reason why this team will be memorable, yet painful to see let go.

“I love these guys so much. That’s the biggest reason why it hurts so bad. Just because I love every guy in here. It’s so special for me this year. I’m forever grateful for it,” Tanner said.

Saturday exhibited "the dark side of March.” It is an epitome of what the tournament is all about. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. For Vanderbilt, it experienced agony at the likes the program has not for quite some time.

Sports are games of inches. The Commodores were on the wrong side of that Saturday. But, Vanderbilt has left a season to remember. One that dignifies how far the program has come in just a short amount of time.

“You know, it's going to take a while for us to get over, but I think it's going to be a point that we're going to look back and think of the unbelievable journey this season has been, how great these guys were to coach, how great these guys were for Vanderbilt, the memories they made along the way,” Byington said. “I'm really going to miss this group. I'm really, really going to miss this group.”