Devin McGlockton Earns NBA Opportunity For Summer League

A third Vanderbilt basketball player from the 2025-2026 roster has landed on an NBA roster in the days following the 2026 NBA Draft.

Per an Instagram post from ADS Sport Management, Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves. McGlockton is the third Commodore to be picked up from the undrafted free agent market. Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his father Marcus Miles told Vandy On SI.

Vanderbilt wing and sharpshooter Tyler Nickel was drafted to the New York Knicks with the No. 47 pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

During his collegiate career, McGlockton spent his first two seasons playing for Boston College before transferring to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024-2025 season. His senior season, McGlockton averaged 9.5 points per game, 1.2 assists per game and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game.

In SEC play, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in just under 26 minutes a game.

The Cumming, Georgia native is listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds as he begins his professional basketball career. At Vanderbilt, McGlockton’s rebounding ability was what helped his team get to a 27-9 record and a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He played and started in all 36 games this past season. In the Round of 64 against No. 64 McNeese, McGlockton played a pivotal role in helping Vanderbilt bounce back from a slow start and avoid a first round upset.

McGlockton shot 55.5% during the 2025-2026 season and 30% from three-point range last season. While he was not a primary scorer for Vanderbilt, McGlockton was largely efficient with his shotmaking.

What will be interesting to see during the NBA Summer League is how McGlockton’s size will translate to the pros. A forward at his size is considered undersized by NBA standards, but if McGlockton is able to improve his shooting percentage from further away and show he can stretch the floor then he could give himself more opportunities in the league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play four Summer League games, beginning July 9 against the New Orleans Pelicans. If McGlockton impresses, he could give himself an opportunity to make the roster.

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