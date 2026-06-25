Vanderbilt Basketball Conference Opponents For Next Season Revealed

The 2026-2027 college basketball season is still a little over four months away, but the pieces of Vanderbilt men’s basketball schedule next season continue to be revealed. Thursday, it found who and where it will play in its conference slate.

Per an announcement from the program, the SEC teams that Vanderbilt will play at home and away next season are in-state rival Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Last season, the Commodores played both the Volunteers and Wildcats twice during the regular season and split against both schools, while only facing Texas A&M at home. It will be Vanderbilt’s first trip to College Station since the 2024-2025 season.

The teams Vanderbilt will play just once, only at home are Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas. A season ago, Vanderbilt played all six teams on the road, going 3-3 in those games.

The teams Vanderbilt has to only play on the road are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. The Commodores saw all six in Memorial Gymnasium last season, but played Ole Miss on the road as well.

The 2026-2027 SEC schedule is essentially the opposite of the conference schedule Vanderbilt faced a season ago, with two of the three mirror opponents staying the same.

Times and dates for each game will be announced at a later date.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington is looking to continue to build on the momentum he has created after back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Last season, the Commodores took down No. 12 seed McNeese in the Round of 64 before falling to Nebraska in the Round of 32 in Oklahoma City.

Vanderbilt lost a few key pieces from its previous roster, but has done its best to reload for next season. Most notable about Vanderbilt’s newest roster, though, is the return of Vanderbilt’s star point guard Tyler Tanner. Tanner opted out of the NBA Draft to return for his junior season.

Vanderbilt added center Bangot Dak, forward Berke Buyuktuncel, guard Ace Glass, forward Sebastian Williams-Adams and guard T.O. Barrett from the transfer portal to fill in the holes that were left by its departures.

With the roster Byington has constructed for next season, Vanderbilt has higher aspirations than getting to the Round of 32. Vanderbilt is looking to make a run to the Final Four and National Championship. Whether it will come to fruition or not will be answered after next season, but Vanderbilt seems to have a roster that will be able to compete at the top of the SEC.

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