Devin McGlockton Reflects On Vanderbilt Basketball Career

Devin McGlockton often heard from bystanders that he was leaving Boston College merely to go to the SEC’s version of Boston College, but he never believed them.

McGlockton believed that—although the people may have been correct in years past—they didn’t understand what he did. The Vanderbilt forward believed that Mark Byington and company were going to use him in a program turnaround.

As McGlockton prepares for his next step in life—a professional career—he knows that he was right.

Vanderbilt made the NCAA Tournament twice in McGlockton’s two seasons on West End, played in an SEC Championship Game, won 20 games or more in both seasons and went 27-5 at Memorial Gymnasium. It’s among the most memorable stretches in this program’s history, and McGlockton is one of its most memorable players.

The Vanderbilt forward was an elite role player who was often tasked with doing more than he signed up for and always embraced it. McGlockton came here to play the four, but was seemingly always left playing the five. Perhaps that left him in some bad positions, but it adds to his Vanderbilt legacy now that his career has come and gone.

“I just want them to know that I just gave it all I had every day,” McGlockton said in regard to how he wants to be remembered by Vanderbilt’s fanbase. “I owed it to them. I love Vandy, and I'm glad I made a decision to come here.”

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) shoots a layup during the first half against the McNeese Cowboys during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

McGlockton’s Vanderbilt career ended on Tyler Tanner’s infamous halfcourt miss in Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament loss to Nebraska, but the Vanderbilt forward will remember significantly more than that as he looks back.

Now that this is all over, McGlockton will remember the good. And there’s plenty of good. McGlockton was part of multiple home wins over Kentucky, multiple wins over Tennessee and a few games on college basketball’s biggest stage—as well as a win in one.

That likely wouldn’t have been possible for McGlockton if he had stayed at Boston College. McGlockton has been outspoken in regard to the idea that he’s grateful for that place and what it did for him, but he cares significantly for this Vanderbilt program.

This is where he became a winner. This is the place where he formed a legacy.

“It means everything,” McGlockton said in regard to his Vanderbilt career. “I was able to accomplish all the dreams that I ever wanted. This is such an amazing team, and I'm sad it ended that way, but I'll remember for the rest of my life.”

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) dunks during the first half against the McNeese Cowboys during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And if McGlockton’s eventual legacy reflects what he did for this place, he’ll also be remembered for a long time around these parts.

The Vanderbilt forward was a focal point in the most important two-year stretch in this program’s recent memory. Had this not worked out like it has, Vanderbilt could be stuck in a continuous basketball drought. But, McGlockton was a part of changing the culture around this place from a losing one in which its fanbase was stuck in apathy to a vibrant, winning one.

Perhaps his impact on this place could be fully realized down the line if it continues its winning ways and builds on what he and a number of Vanderbilt players did once they bought into Mark Byington’s vision before it was vitalized. McGlockton believes it will.

He’s seen enough to believe in this program.

“Vandy's gonna be good for many years to come and this is just the beginning,” McGlockton said. “We laid down in the foundation, and I know Coach B's gonna take it to an even other level next year and the year after that.”