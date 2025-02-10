Vanderbilt Commodores

Did Vanderbilt Stay Amongst AP Ranked Teams?

Find out if Vanderbilt women's basketball team remained ranked after playing just one game last week that was an 87-66 loss to Texas.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Shea Ralph yells to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.
Vanderbilt women’s college basketball team played just one game last week and, despite it being a 21-point loss to then-No. 4 Texas, the Commodores have fallen out of the top 25.

Vanderbilt received votes in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll after being ranked No. 24 in last week’s ranking. The Commodores received the third-most votes with 20 votes. California (38) and Illinois (22) are the two teams ahead of the Commodores.

The Commodores will get their chance to rejoin the top 25 with a pair of games this week. Vanderbilt will host Mississippi State on Thursday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network. The Commodores will then travel to Auburn, Ala to face the Tigers in a Sunday afternoon matchup.

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

1. UCLA (23-0)

2. Notre Dame (21-2)

3. Texas (24-2)

4. South Carolina (22-2)

5. LSU (25-1)

6. USC (21-2)

7. UConn (22-3)

8. Kentucky (19-2)

9. Ohio State (20-3)

10. North Carolina State (19-4)

11. TCU (22-3)

12. North Carolina (21-4)

13. Duke (19-5)

14. Kansas State (22-3)

15. Tennessee (17-6)

16. Oklahoma (17-6)

17. Maryland (19-5)

18. West Virginia (19-4)

19. Georgia Tech (20-4)

20. Oklahoma State (19-4)

21. Alabama (20-5)

22. Michigan State (18-5)

23. Florida State (19-5)

24. Creighton (20-4)

25. Baylor (20-5)

Others receiving votes: California 38, Illinois 22, Vanderbilt 20, Utah 14, South Dakota St. 7, Michigan 6, Richmond 5, Mississippi 4, Columbia 3, Harvard 2, Louisville 1, Grand Canyon 1.

Published
