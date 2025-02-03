Does Other Teams Falling in Latest AP Poll Keep Vanderbilt Ranked?
Vanderbilt’s time in the land of ranked teams was short-lived.
The Commodores fell out of the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, but still received some votes, after losing its only game played this week to unranked Oklahoma, 97-67, on Saturday. Vanderbilt had been ranked No. 24 in the last two versions of the poll.
Looking at the movements of other teams in the rankings, a win against Oklahoma would’ve seen the Commodores rise in the rankings. Wisconsin (four spots), Mississippi State (eight spots), Illinois (five spots) and Ole Miss (two spots) all fell in the bottom five of the poll, which would’ve automatically moved the Commodores up.
The Commodores will have a chance this week to earn its way back into the AP Top 25 with a pair of games, starting with a road trip to No. 6 Florida at 6 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network. An upset win against the Gators would be enough to get back into the top 25, as long as Vanderbilt is able to secure a home win against unranked Texas at noon Saturday.
Here is the full list of the latest AP Top 25:
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Duke (19-2)
3. Alabama (19-3)
4. Tennessee (18-4)
5. Houston (17-4)
6. Florida (18-3)
7. Purdue (17-5)
8. Iowa State (17-4)
9. Michigan State (18-3)
10. Texas A&M (17-5)
11. Marquette (18-4)
12. St. John’s (19-3)
13. Texas Tech (17-4)
14. Kentucky (15-6)
15. Missouri (17-4)
16. Kansas (15-6)
17. Memphis (18-4)
18. Maryland (17-5)
19. UConn (16-6)
20. Arizona (15-6)
21. Wisconsin (17-5)
22. Mississippi State (16-6)
23. Illinois (15-7)
24. Michigan (16-5)
25. Ole Miss (16-6)
Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.