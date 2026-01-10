Consistency, Hard Work and Leadership: Inside Tyler Nickel’s Performance This Season After a Win Over LSU

NASHVILLE – The crowd at Memorial Gymnasium let out an audible roar through the building as Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel pinned a shot from LSU’s Marquel Sutton against the right half of the backboard in the early stages of the second half.

Nickel got the rebound and passed it up the floor to his teammate Duke Miles for the ensuing Vanderbilt possession. It was a play that was emblematic of his season: consistently hard working.

On a team with tremendous guards like Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner, Nickel has been just as consistent in his production this season, and more consistent than how he performed a season ago.

Against LSU Saturday afternoon, his consistency was on display. Nickel came out of the gates red hot and was a main factor to Vanderbilt building its 20-point first half lead in its 84-73 victory over the Tigers.

Nickel led the way with 15 first half points on 5-for-8 shooting and 4-for-7 from the three-point line. His performance in the first 20 minutes alone was good enough for his third consecutive game scoring 12 or more and it was the fourth time in the last five games with such production.

When fans watch Nickel play, one of the first things that is noticeable is the confidence he plays with. He is not shy at all about taking shots that are much beyond even a NBA range three-pointer. Whether it be his quick release that makes it look like every shot he takes goes in or his ability to get open so often despite being a threat, Nickel plays the game with confidence and comfort oozing out of him. And it is that confidence that has led him to his consistent performance this season.

“He’s got such a comfort with his game right now,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said after the win against LSU. “He’s extremely smart, he’s tough. He came out and blitzed with a bunch of threes, but I thought his defense was really good tonight too.”

Nickel’s defense may be something that flies under the radar to fans across the board, but within the team, his defense has become an increasingly important aspect of his game. In fact, Nickel has had statistically his best season of defense in his collegiate career this year. Nickel’s defensive efficiency rating per 100 possessions is at a career-best 104.1. Whether it be blocking shots or guarding the ball, Nickel has shown he is more than just a lethal shooter.

“He was guarding the ball and helping other guys out, so he was really on point there. I think he stands out as probably our biggest leader right now on our team. He’s so valuable even when he doesn’t make shots,” Byington said.

An emerging story from Nickel as a player and a person is what he has provided on and off the court. After Vanderbilt’s 96-90 win against Alabama, Byington praised Nickel for his leadership and continued to do so after beating LSU. And his leadership has poured into his teammates as well.

Vanderbilt big man Jalen Washington has known Nickel since they were both freshmen at North Carolina during the 2022-2023 season. Washington has seen up close for years how Nickel handles himself and leads a group of guys in practices.

“Whether he was coming off the bench when we were freshman or he was starting a big game, he never wavered. He’s always just led by example. And he always brings that sort of intensity every day and that vocal leadership that turns you up. And that’s needed for a team,” Washington said.

Nickel is a guy that leads by example, as teammates and coaches testify to. When a team has a player that has his actions speak louder than words and brings palpable energy and juice to a team, it has the potential to do wonders for a team by other guys following in lockstep. In fact Nickel’s leadership behind the scenes makes the team feel like the roster has an extra staff member playing alongside them.

“You can just tell by the way he works. Sometimes leaders lead by example through words, but his words are coming together where he leads through hard work. When his voice is matched and said, it’s like another coach on the floor. He’s a very great captain,” Miles said.

