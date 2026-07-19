Exclusive: Gabe Nesmith Expects To Make Immediate Impact For Vanderbilt Basketball, A Year Early

NASHVILLE—Gabe Nesmith drops the five-star label for a second in favor of another one, one centered on humility. It appears as if the moment sets the tone for Nesmith ahead of the 2026-27 season, when he’ll join Vanderbilt as a freshman after opting to reclassify into the 2026 high school class.

In a 14-minute interview, Nesmith’s biggest message appears to be clear. He wants to win big as a Vanderbilt basketball player, and he’s willing to do whatever he has to in order to do that.

“I just want to make sure I’m impacting winning in any way I can,” Nesmith told Vandy on SI. “I just want to accomplish winning the SEC, winning the national championship and I’m just [focused on] being a great teammate, having a great attitude and impacting winning.”

Nesmith believes he can help Vanderbilt right away. | Gabe Nesmith

When Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington approached Nesmith about redshirting ahead of his late-June commitment, he was direct with him and told him that he needed someone to play a role as he leads the program on a national championship push. Byington acknowledged while discussing his roster earlier this summer that it leaves some things to be desired in terms of its shooting, perhaps Nesmith could help to address that potential deficiency.

As for what else Nesmith will contribute, that’s yet to be seen.

Byington’s messaging to Nesmith indicates that he’s not coming to Vanderbilt a year early to fight for relatively insignificant minutes, though. The indication from sources is that Byington views Nesmith as an immediately-impactful player rather than a wait-and-see option. Sources say he loves Nesmith’s dynamic off-the-bounce profile, his confidence and his positional size.

If his profile indicates anything, Nesmith won’t just be a catch-and-shoot guy. The indication is that Byington isn’t envisioning that role for him, either. Nesmith says he’s worked hard to improve his off the catch game ahead of a season in which he’ll play off of a few experienced playmaking guards, but the next time he’s confined to merely being a spot-up shooter will be the first time in his career.

“I would say, I feel like I always find my way in that position,” Nesmith said in regard to a primary scoring role. “Anywhere I’ve ever went like people, either in the middle of the year or the beginning of the year, they'll eventually trust me with the ball in my hands, dribbling and all that. Whenever coach tells me that I have that opportunity to play like that, which he never said I hadn't, I’ll have to show him what I can do.”

Vanderbilt commit Gabe Nesmith wins it for Nightrydas at Peach Jam today. pic.twitter.com/z2Bgt3mQ48 — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) July 18, 2026

In Nesmith, Vanderbilt landed one of the most dynamic scorers in his class that is a plus athlete, can put it on the floor, get his own shot and has the capability to be a plus finisher around the basket right away at the college level. Nesmith is the type of offensive piece that can take over a game if he’s got it going. The question is whether he can prove enough for Vanderbilt to platform him to do that right away.

There’s still room for Nesmith’s jumper to become more consistent and for him to become more efficient as a whole, but his off the bounce game and ability to create his own shot is dynamic enough to warrant a five-star ranking. Nesmith has real positional size at 6-foot-5 that allows him to get off shots against bigger defenders, an impressive handle and a general fearlessness that big-time scorers generally carry with them.

Nesmith lists off big guards–which is probably the term that sums up his position best–Carmelo Anthony, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, Kobe Bryant and Tre Johnson as players that he’s opted to model his game after in recent months. As he enters his first season at Vanderbilt, it appears as if he’ll carry a similar mindset to a number of those players.

Perhaps Nesmith will have an adjustment period, but he’s going to be hunting right away.

“I always go back to the work I put in throughout these years,” Nesmith said. “I've put in a crazy amount of work like at times I could have been doing regular kid things. I sacrificed that stuff. So I would say any time I throw myself being passive or not being as aggressive as I know I can be, I just always remember all the work I put in and how hard I've been playing and how much work I’ve put in.”

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