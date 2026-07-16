What To Make Of Vanderbilt Basketball Commit Gabe Nesmith Through Three Days of Peach Jam

All the way at the end of the sideline across from the Nightrydas bench sat Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington, Vanderbilt assistant Rodney Terry and Director of Recruiting Chad Myers. They all made the trip to Augusta, Georgia, to see a variety of targets this week, but they clearly had a game they weren’t going to miss.

Five-star Vanderbilt commit Gabe Nesmith–the highest-ranked commit the program has landed since Darius Garland and Simi Shittu–was taking the floor for the third time this week. Nesmith is their prized recruit, and they weren’t going to miss the action.

That aligns with how important the Vanderbilt staff told Nesmith he is to them throughout the recruiting process.

“I’m big on the fact that you’ve got to go where you’re wanted,” Nesmith told Vandy on SI in the days following his Vanderbilt commitment. “You’ve got to go where your coach believes in you. I feel like I was wanted there and the belief was there even when I was injured. They were still talking to me.”

It’s been plausible to see why Byington and company are bought in on Nesmith after his first three games of the Nike circuit’s biggest event.

Breaking down Nesmith’s first three games

Nesmith is playing against some of the best players in the country. | Gabe Nesmith

Nesmith is in an odd spot as it currently stands due to Nightrydas having a rolodex of high-major players, but a general lack of structure and role allocation. He’s showed flashes, but probably hasn’t been at the level of play he’d like to be at.

Through three Peach Jam games, Nesmith is averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 31.6% from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range on 17 total attempts.

The best way to sum up Nesmith's week is that he hasn't been anywhere near his best, but he's difficult to evaluate because of his surroundings--which are starkly different than what he'll be in the midst of at Vanderbilt. Evaluating the traits appears to be the more important than evaluating the results at this stage.

And Nesmith has plenty of those.

As usual, Nesmith has impressed evaluators with his off the bounce game and ability to rise up over defenders when he gets to his spots. Nesmith looked every bit the part of a five-star player to open the game on Thursday when he made a few tough jumpers in a short stretch to start the game, but went cold and wasn't all that effective down the stretch.

His buzz has been hurt by inefficiency and what some evaluators believe is him forcing the issue at times. That, as well as the thought of his dramatically high scoring upside, align with his previous body of work and perception around the country.

Vanderbilt commit Gabe Nesmith has been excellent so far in this one for Nightrydas



Big guard that creates his own shot well off of the bounce.



Knocked in an early 3. Just hit a tough pull-up J while absorbing some contact to create space. He’s going to be a good one in the SEC — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) July 16, 2026

The big positive–and perhaps surprise–from the week thus far has been Nesmith’s passing. Nesmith went for eight assists on Wednesday and five on Tuesday before a zero-assist game on Thursday that he wasn’t on the floor for the end of. He’s still been relatively turnover prone, though, and has turned it over four times each in two games. The idea that there’s some playmaking acumen in there alongside his off the bounce ability is intriguing to the Vanderbilt staff, though.

Even on a team full of future high-major players, Nesmith still stands out physically and athletically and appears to have a mature enough body to translate physically to the SEC quickly.

Nesmith has used his frame to be disruptive on the defensive end at times--he's got three steals and a block in three games--but the defensive upside appears to be there with some work on his body and a coaching staff that can get him to be an every-play guy on that end. It appears as if there's still some fundamental things to work on there, though.

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