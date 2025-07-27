Former Vanderbilt Center Liam Robbins Reflects on NBA Summer League Showing, What's Next
Life these days isn’t all that predictable for former Vanderbilt big man Liam Robbins.
Back when Robbins was a member of Vanderbilt’s program a few things were givens. He’d show up to Memorial Gymnasium for practice. He’d go to class. He’d get on the bus whenever Vanderbilt would go on the road.
As Robbins returns to his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, after a five-game NBA Summer League stint with the Washington Wizards he doesn’t have many guarantees in his basketball life, though. One call could lead him to another NBA or G League opportunity. Another could lead him out of the country. Robbins knows he’ll be playing professional basketball next season, but his guess as to where is as good as anyone else’s at this point.
“This is my career, so I want to make the most of it,” Robbins told Vandy on SI. “Obviously I have to meet with my agents and look at what the situation is with offers I have, interest I have and then just kind of make a decision of what makes the most sense for my career.”
Ever since he watched Brandon Jennings star as a go-to guy for the Milwaukee Bucks, Robbins has had NBA dreams. He fulfilled them for the first time in 2024-25 while playing in 13 NBA games as a two-way player for the Bucks, but now sits as a free agent.
It appears as if Robbins isn’t married to any idea in regards to his future other than finding a place where he can show off his ability.
“I love playing basketball, so I just want to go somewhere where I have the opportunity to play,” Robbins said, “And also just grow as a player and person right now.”
The 26-year-old 7-footer is out to prove that he’s capable of more than he showed while averaging 2.8 points in his 12.5 minutes per game as a member of the Wizards. The most notable storyline surrounding Robbins’ Summer League stint remains his improved health, though.
It’s been awhile since the former Vanderbilt big man has moved like that, rotated like that and looked that much like Liam Robbins. The statline doesn’t look like the ones that the former Vanderbilt center is capable of producing, though. In that way his summer league showing fell short of expectations. Perhaps an element of his statline that normally makes him stand out could’ve made a difference in the perception of his four games had it gone differently, though.
“I didn’t get as many blocked shots as I thought I would’ve as a rim protector,” Robbins said.“I think the block numbers didn’t necessarily translate, but I felt like I altered a lot of shots.That was kind of the one area I was frustrated with, but other than that I felt pretty good about what I did out there when I was out there.”
Robbins now has to wait for the next step of his career to emerge in the weeks following his stint in Las Vegas. He can’t change what his numbers from his time with the Wizards say. All he can do is reflect on the last few weeks and pick up the phone when it rings.
“I was pretty thrilled I got to show I was healthy, I was able to go out there and show the work I put in this offseason to be ready for the next upcoming NBA/G League season,” Robbins said, “And hopefully find an opportunity with the next team, so I’m appreciative of the Wizards allowing me to do that.”