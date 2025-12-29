Suns vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have won three games in a row and hold the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference heading into a road date with the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday.
This game is the second night of a back-to-back for Washington, as it won at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Wizards have seven wins this season, and they have the worst net rating in the NBA.
Since Washington is a young team, a lot of growing pains were expected this season. But, the Wizards are hoping to at least hang around and cover as home dogs on Monday night against Phoenix.
The Suns have won three games in a row, and they rank just outside the top 10 in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating this season. After a down 2024-25 season, Phoenix looks like a legitimate playoff contender under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.
Can the Suns pick up a win in an easier matchup on Monday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Suns vs. Wizards.
Suns vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns -10.5 (-110)
- Wizards +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: -500
- Wizards: +380
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, MNMT
- Suns record: 18-13
- Wizards record: 7-23
Suns vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Jalen Green – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Ryan Dunn – questionable
- Jordan Goodwin – available
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Oso Ighodaro OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-137)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I broke down why should have a bigger role against Washington:
Phoenix Suns big man Oso Ighodaro should have a major role on Monday against the Washington Wizards with Mark Williams (suspension) out for this matchup.
Ighodaro has clearly earned the backup minutes behind Williams over Nick Richards – who has been out of the rotation for most of December – so I’m shocked to see both centers at 6.5 boards in the prop market on Monday.
Washington ranks 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game, so Ighodaro should be in line for a big game on the glass if he plays starter minutes.
The former second-round pick is averaging just 4.3 rebounds per game, but he started on Dec. 27 and grabbed 10 boards – his third time with seven or more boards in five games.
I’ll trust him against this terrible Washington team in an expanded role.
Suns vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Suns are No. 10 in the league in defensive rating this season, and they have hit the UNDER in 17 of their 31 games so far.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a lower-scoring game with Washington on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
The Wizards are a terrible defense, but they’re also just 27th in the league in offensive rating. This season, the UNDER is 4-0 when the Wizards are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve averaged just 113.6 points per game overall.
Phoenix should be able to score against this defense, but the Suns are 21st in the league in points per game and 21st in pace.
If this game slows down a bit, I’m not buying Washington’s offense to put up enough points against a top-10 defense on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
