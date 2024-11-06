Former Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Player Finds New Home with NBA Team
A former Vanderbilt Commodores basketball player has found a new home in the NBA.
Matt Ryan signed a deal with the New York Knicks on Monday before the NBA roster deadline. NBA teams are required to have 14 players on the roster by Tuesday. The team signed Ryan and converted a two-way contract of center Ariel Hukporti to meet the standard.
Ryan only played with the Commodores for one season in the new world with the transfer portal of college athletics. He arrived at Vanderbilt from Notre Dame for his second season of college basketball. During his time with the Dores, then coached by former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse, he played in 29 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 8.1 points per game while with the program. He moved on to Chattanooga for his final season in college before going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Ryan was recently selected first overall by the Westchester Knicks, the organization's affiliate, in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft.
“Matt’s a high-level shooter, can make shots on the move, off the catch. Super confident dude,” said Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, who recently spoke with the New York Post. He played basketball with Ryan at Iona Prep before college. “Not scared of anything, man. So I think if he gets the opportunity, he’ll fit New York well.”
The former Commodore has been in the NBA for four seasons and averages 4.4 points and one rebound per game. He played in 63 games in the association with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans. He earned one start in his professional career last season when he was with the Pelicans.
New Orleans waived him in early October.
The 27-year-old is an excellent addition to New York, mainly due to his outstanding outside shooting ability. If he finds playing time with the Knicks, he could undoubtedly shine for one of the Eastern Conference favorites off the bench. Last season with New Orleans, he put up his best numbers in the association, shooting 43.4 percent from the field, including 45 percent from behind the three-point line.