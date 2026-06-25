Get To Know NBA Draft Prospect and Former Vanderbilt Basketball Standout Tyler Nickel

NASHVILLE---In a few hours, former Vanderbilt basketball standout Tyler Nickel has a chance to have his dreams come true by being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Multiple industry sources tell Vandy on SI that Nickel is likely to be selected in Wednesday night's portion of the draft after a predraft process in which he visited with double-digit teams and showcased his profile as a wing with adequate positional size and a shooting profile that stacks up with the draft's best.

Nickel's confidence shined through during those workouts, too.

“My skill on the court, my ability on the court is what makes me an NBA player,” Nickel said, “And I think what a player at this level needs to have is an insane level of confidence—to a point of almost delusion. People have said that about me. They told me that I was never going to be a high major basketball player, and hard work to give myself to a point of almost insanity got me there, and then from then on, just being consistent, getting better every year, it's been the same thing and just believing in your path, running your race. I think that my work and everything that I am, and everything that I do is put me here and it's not gonna stop now.”

Here's our best work--including a number of exclusive interviews--chronicling Nickel's journey and his unique personality throughout his senior season at Vanderbilt.

How Tyler Nickel Developed "Unbreakable" Confidence For Vanderbilt Basketball

Exclusive: Tyler Nickel Reflects on Vanderbilt Basketball Career and its Bitter End

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/basketball/exclusive-tyler-nickel-reflects-on-vanderbilt-basketball-career-and-its-bitter-end

How Tyler Nickel's Left Arm Sleeve Tells His Story

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/basketball/how-tyler-nickel-s-left-arm-sleeve-tells-his-story

Exclusive: Why Tyler Nickel Considers Vanderbilt Home Despite Multiple College Stops

Inside Former Vanderbilt Basketball Standout Tyler Nickel's NBA Predraft Process

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/basketball/inside-former-vanderbilt-basketball-standout-tyler-nickel-s-nba-predraft-process

The Skill Nickel Wanted To Show Teams Ahead Of The Draft

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/basketball/how-tyler-nickel-has-been-able-to-show-nba-teams-his-passing-ability

How Tyler Nickel Has Taken Underrated Step Forward For Vanderbilt Basketball

“I think being at the three gives me some more opportunity," How Nickel’s Position Change Elevated Him Ahead of 2025-26 Season

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/basketball/i-think-being-at-the-three-gives-me-some-more-opportunity-tyler-nickel-preparing-for-position-change-in-2025