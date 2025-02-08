Vanderbilt Basketball Eyes Home-Court Advantage Against Texas After Road Struggles
Not too many other teams have performed better on their home court than Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team this season.
The Commodores (16-6, 4-5 SEC) have lost just one game at Memorial Gymnasium in 12 games, which is great news considering they’re coming off back-to-back road losses.
“I think it's always a relief to get back home,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said at Friday’s media availability session. “Memorial [Gymnasium] has been a great home-court advantage, a great home environment, and we need to keep it that way. We play good basketball in this building. Sometimes, you go on the road and get beat up a little bit, so just coming back home where things are comfortable is a little better.”
Vanderbilt’s lone loss at home came back in November when the Commodores fell to then-No. 14 Mississippi State, 76-64 back on January 7. Since that loss, the Commodores have recorded home wins against No. 6 Tennessee, 76-75, and No. 9 Kentucky, 74-69 as well as a win against South Carolina. Road games, though, is a different story.
The Commodores have lost their last five road games. So, it’s good news that Vanderbilt’s next game that could improve its conference standings and NCAA Tournament resume is at home.
Vanderbilt needs a win against a team like Texas to improve its chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament and its coach is aware of his team’s status.
“It's kind of hard to ignore,” Byington said. “Yeah, I wish I could say I didn't. I wish I could say I didn't know if we were on the bubble, off the bubble, or last four in, but it's unavoidable. It's right in front of you, and people talk to you about it all the time.”
Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4 SEC) is set to host Texas (15-7, 4-5 SEC) on Saturday at noon on SEC Network.